Spencer Pratt’s viral campaign is turning into a political nightmare for Karen Bass

What began as an unconventional celebrity campaign is quickly becoming one of the most disruptive political movements in California.

Spencer Pratt, whose home was destroyed during the Pacific Palisades Fire, has emerged as an unlikely challenger to Los Angeles’ political establishment — and his relentless viral campaign targeting Mayor Karen Bass is gaining serious traction.

And BlazeTV host Pat Gray is seriously impressed with what Pratt has accomplished so far.

“If you’ve not been following the mayoral race in Los Angeles, it has really heated up. It’s unbelievable what’s happening with Spencer Pratt,” Gray comments.

“The guy has run a brilliant campaign with these creative ads that have gone viral all over the place, and it seems like there’s a new one every day,” he says.

“And I really hope he wins because Los Angeles used to be a beautiful city, a great place to visit. I’m sure it was a great place to live. But look at it now. I mean, he pointed out some of the issues with the feces in the street and the homeless encampments,” he adds.

In the aftermath of Pratt’s creative ads, Bass is facing increasingly critical questions from the media about the state of the city.

“When you talked to Jake Tapper in 2023, you said that your goal was to end street homelessness in L.A. by 2026. It’s now 2026,” a reporter on "60 Minutes" said to Bass in an interview.

“And we haven’t ended it,” Bass interrupted, laughing.

“And we’re not close to ending it,” the reporter interjected, asking, “How were you so off?”

“Well, basically, when I said that, it was at the beginning of my term. I am very committed to achieving that goal. I didn’t anticipate some of the bureaucratic barriers that I would experience, but I am prepared to take those on now,” Bass responded.

“So,” Gray comments, “What she is saying is, ‘I’ve really sucked up until this point, but I’m going to be great.’”

In another part of the interview, Bass championed the “42,000 units of affordable housing” she has fast-tracked, claiming, “It still takes a couple years.”

“So basically the policy of L.A. city and L.A. county was we could accept street homelessness as long as we were building. We didn’t anticipate the problem metastasizing,” she continued.

Bass went on to claim that they “know what we need to do now to end street homelessness.”

“We need to end the failed policies of the past, which is, ‘All we’re going to do is focus on building. And we are going to ignore street homelessness.’ That is what the city and the county has done for years,” she explained.

“That’s insane,” Gray comments.

“If you buy into that, wow, you’ll get what you deserve,” he adds.

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