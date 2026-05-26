‘The View’ melts down over TrumpRx drug plan to lower prices: 'We're all going to die'

President Trump’s latest effort to lower prescription drug prices is drawing fierce criticism from the hosts of "The View," even after the administration partnered with billionaire Mark Cuban on the TrumpRX.gov initiative.

“I think honestly, by this point, President Trump could cure cancer and Democrats and crazy libs would still be against it. They’d be like, ‘But let me tell you why cancer is good, actually,’ because they’re just so unhinged,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales comments.

“Like they have terminal cases of TDS,” she adds.

After billionaire Mark Cuban and President Trump teamed up to promote TrumpRX.gov , Joy Behar called the president a “dog.”

“First of all, you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas,” Behar said.

“And you know, I like Mark Cuban,” she continued. “I’ve always liked him, but this is a mistake. And once Trump puts his name on prescriptions, we’re all going to die, OK?”

“He is a failed businessman,” Sunny Hostin chimed in. “And if you heard what he said, he said, ‘We both want to make people wealthy.’ He didn’t say, ‘So I should pay 10 times more.’”

“It means, to me, that there’s something in it for him. This is not a well-intentioned person,” she continued, explaining that he’s only doing it “to make money.”

Behar then interjected to compare the Scandinavian health care system to America’s.

“I don’t understand how people watch this unironically. Like, how do people show up in the middle of the day or whenever the hell this is filmed and unironically spend their time going and listening to these dumb b****es talk over each other?" Gonzales comments.

“‘Donald Trump is the devil,’” she mocks, adding, “like, oh my gosh.”

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