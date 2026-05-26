Florida female apparently can't hold it in; busted for yet another alleged urine incident

A Florida female who was arrested earlier this year for allegedly urinating on Airbnb furniture is making headlines again after a similar accusation.

Back in March, Nicolette Keough, 31, was arrested on two counts of felony criminal mischief, WEAR-TV reported.

'It goes to show that people will stoop to new lows these days to make money. And that's a problem.'

Arrest reports said Keough urinated on furniture in two downtown Pensacola Airbnb homes, according to the station. She reportedly caused thousands of dollars in property damage, WEAR said, adding that she allegedly uploaded videos of the incidents to an adult website.

Keough was released from the Escambia County Jail on a $5,250 bond, the station said.

But now Keough is behind bars again following a similar accusation.

She was hit last week with a felony charge of property damage worth over $1,000, WEAR said in a new story.

In reference to the new charge, the owner of another Pensacola Airbnb on April 24 told police videos show Keough — who stayed at his residence last year from Aug. 31 to Sept. 11 — urinating on furniture inside the home, the station said.

Videos given to Pensacola Police reportedly confirm the allegations, WEAR said.

The total estimated property damage comes out to $17,395, the station said, adding that the breakdown is:

blue coral chair: $500

king-size mattress: $4,000

twin mattress: $2,900

leather sofa: $5,195

sleeper sofa: $4,800

Keough appeared in court Thursday, and a judge set her bond at $10,000, the station said. But Keough will remain in Escambia County Jail, WEAR reported, since her bond was revoked for violating bail conditions over a battery arrest in mid-March.

Keough is due next in court June 9 for a bond revocation hearing, WEAR said, adding that she'll then appear June 12 for the property damage charge.

RELATED: 'Chunk of hair' allegedly found on smashed windshield; cops say it resembles fatal hit-and-run victim's hair — and case turns

Police told the station that while they believe there haven't been new incidents since Keough's first arrest in March, more charges for previous incidents are possible.

"These are incidents that happened around the same time frame," Officer Mike Wood told WEAR. "It's just that the owners are just now finding out about it and reporting it to us."

Wood added to the station that Keough is "being very cooperative with us when she's confronted — and that's how we know there [are] probably going to be some more properties involved."

If Keough is released on bond, WEAR said the judge ordered her to stay off social media.

Officer Wood added to the station that Keough's motivation for these incidents is money: "It goes to show that people will stoop to new lows these days to make money. And that's a problem."

Wood also told WEAR that "social media platforms, even adult sites, have rules. And if they had a rule that something like this was not permitted, that would help a lot. Because then people are not able to make money doing this type of thing. And hopefully that would put a stop to this. But right now some of these sites are permitting this sort of thing, and these people are making money, and that's a problem."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!