Thomas Massie files for 2028 political campaign

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky has filed for a political campaign in 2028 but says he has not decided whether to run.

Massie, a self-identified libertarian, lost the Republican primary campaign for Kentucky's 4th Congressional District to Ed Gallrein, a Navy SEAL veteran backed by President Donald Trump.

'This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position.'

"I filed with FEC for the 2028 House race," Massie wrote on his social media account on Tuesday.

"This allows me to raise funds to continue my political operations supporting my position as a current office holder and as a potential candidate for federal office," he added. "I haven't made a final decision about which office to seek, if I run."

The Republican campaign for the 4th Congressional District was the most expensive primary election for a House seat ever.

Gallrein is likely to easily win the seat in the heavily Republican district.

"The uniparty in D.C. finally found someone willing to be a rubber stamp for globalist billionaires, endless debt, foreign aid, and forever wars in failed candidate and Lindsey Graham donor Ed Gallrein," Massie said about his competitor.

Gallrein accused Massie of "burning every bridge" in Washington and voting against the president's political agenda.

RELATED: Thomas Massie’s viral Epstein poll reveals stunning top belief: He lives

Massie has been in office since 2012 and called the primary election an "inflection point" for the entire country. He also blamed campaign donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee for turning what he said would be an easy victory into a loss for him.

"He was a bad guy. He deserves to lose," Trump said about Massie.

Despite Massie's recent loss, his supporters still have hope for his political future. Even during his concession speech the night of the primary, the crowd encouraged him to run for president in 2028.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!