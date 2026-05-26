Democrats forced to delete 'incredibly distasteful' Memorial Day post after getting INCINERATED online

The Democratic National Committee got absolutely lambasted for trying to politicize the death of U.S. military members on Memorial Day in order to attack President Donald Trump.

The post included photographs of 13 Americans who died during the U.S.-Israeli joint military strikes on Iran in recent weeks.

'It's wrong to politicize this day. I won't hesitate to call out my own team when we fall short.'

"Today, we honor the American heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in Trump's war with Iran," the post read.

The DNC was immediately criticized, even by Democrats.

"It is incredibly distasteful to use our heroic dead for a political attack on Memorial Day. I'm a Democrat and I condemn this post by the DNC," responded Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.

"If we want the moral high ground, we have to be better," replied Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.). "I fought for our country and served with those who made the ultimate sacrifice. It's wrong to politicize this day. I won't hesitate to call out my own team when we fall short."

Others pounced on the disrespectful post.

"Just when you think the left can't go any lower ... Absolutely disgusting but not surprising," replied Republican Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida.

"Yes, we honor these heroes for defending America and our allies with their lives. What we won't do is dishonor their sacrifice by turning Memorial Day into a cheap political attack. Their memory deserves better," wrote Sen. Tim Sheehy (R) of Montana.

"Using Memorial Day to politically exploit fallen service members is appalling and disgraceful. One of the most disgusting posts I have ever seen," said Republican National Committee Chair Joe Gruters.

RELATED: The Iran war is causing another shortage — and it will directly affect every American

The DNC eventually deleted the post, but screenshots of the offensive message were widely circulated.

Trump has been seeking a peace deal to end the strikes on Iran, but the surviving members of the regime have made demands that the president has called "unacceptable" and "garbage."

The war continues to be unpopular among Americans as the economic fallout has led to higher gas prices and increased inflationary pressure.