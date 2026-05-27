Right-wing patriots steal Trump villain "Homelander" from leftist creators

Amazon Prime Video’s series “The Boys” has long depicted its primary villain, Homelander, as a mockery of President Donald Trump, before killing him off in the series finale.

The show’s creator, Eric Kripke, specifically wanted to use Homelander’s death as a way of demonstrating how “strong men” are actually reduced to helpless cowards when “stripped of their power.”

And in his death scene, Homelander groveled and cried, making some disgusting offers in exchange for mercy.

“My understanding of this Homelander character is that he is actually ... a very insecure, sort of neurotic guy who would not naturally find himself in a position of power. So, perhaps that ending is not exactly unexpected,” BlazeTV host John Doyle comments.

“But the point is, the reason that ending came about wasn’t so much because of the natural progression of the character so much as it was, again, the writer literally saying, ‘It’s very important for us to remind the audience that strong men are actually cowards and their power over you is freaking illegitimate,’” he says.

“They write the whole show to be nothing more than just this very thinly veiled contempt for patriots and normal Americans. It’s murder porn. It’s bloodlust porn. And that’s why, ultimately, it’s a portrayal of how they think we all just deserve to die,” he adds, calling the writer of the show a “completely deranged libtard” who’s "making propaganda.”

However, the propaganda backfired.

“And for the entire time, people were using that murder porn that the show was creating and using it to go against everything that the writer stood for and his terminal TDS,” Doyle comments.

While Homelander was considered evil by the left, the right has picked up patriotic memes of the superhero and begun sharing them across social media to describe themselves.

“Every time they try to create a piece of art or media that is depicting right-wing people in a negative light, even if it’s a caricature of how they perceive us to be, everybody always loves them,” Doyle says, using Rorschach from “Watchmen” as another example.

“Roschach is everybody’s favorite character,” he says.

“It brings me sort of immense joy to use your own work against you with a tiny, tiny fraction of the effort it took you to make it,” he continues.

“I am taking your livelihood and using it in a way that is against your will and without your consent,” he adds.

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