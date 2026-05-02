Woman confesses to heinous crime on social media and mocks victim: 'I bet he ain't laughing now'

A strange criminal case got even more bizarre when the suspect of a gas station shooting appeared to confess in a video on social media.

Shantay Lashay O’Donnell, 46, of Virginia was caught on surveillance video allegedly pulling out a gun at the Columbia, Maryland, gas station and pulling the trigger.

'I shot that man because he has a demon spirit, and he laughed in my face and thought it was funny. I bet he ain't laughing now.'

Police said she was trying to rob the store but left without anything in the April 24 incident, as reported previously by Blaze News.

The 65-year-old worker was transported in critical condition to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. Police released video of the shooting in an attempt to get public help to find the woman.

In the days following the shooting, O'Donnell allegedly posted a video confessing to the crime and laughing about the victim.

"I'm the one that did the shooting at the gas station," she said in the video.

"I shot that man because he has a demon spirit, and he laughed in my face and thought it was funny. I bet he ain't laughing now," she added.

She went on to say that she was "getting ready to rob something right now" and claimed she didn't pay for anything but stole what she needed.

Days later, O'Donnell was arrested more than 300 miles away in Johnson City, New York, after Binghamton police identified her through a license plate reader at another gas station.

She was charged with the illegal possession of two guns and is awaiting extradition to Maryland or Virginia.

O'Donnell is expected to face first- and second-degree attempted murder charges in Maryland, as well as other charges.

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Howard County police spokesman Seth Hoffman said the "incredibly brazen" shooting was atypical.

"We have robberies and some thefts in gas stations where somebody may imply a weapon or show a weapon but not use it, and they usually leave with something," he said. "Here, we have somebody who just shot and left with nothing."

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