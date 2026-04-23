Mother, pregnant teenage daughter, and son found 'brutally' murdered — one nearly decapitated, police say

Alabama police are investigating the brutal murder of a mother, her pregnant daughter, and her son, who were all found tied up in separate rooms of their home in Wilmer.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said officers responded to the residence at about 2:30 a.m. Monday and found the "brutal scene" of murder.

'I hope and feel comfortable we'll have this animal or animals off the streets soon.'

Lisa Gail Fields, 46, was stabbed, her 17-year-old daughter Keziah Arionna Luker was shot, and her 12-year-old son Thomas Cordelle Jr. had his throat cut and was nearly decapitated, according to Burch.

"It was a brutal scene," Burch said. "If you've got a beef with an adult ... there's nothing worth killing over, but to murder two children brutally. ... I hope and feel comfortable we'll have this animal or animals off the streets soon."

Police also found an 18-month-old baby in the home who was unharmed.

"At this point, we don't suspect any kind of domestic or family-type situation," Burch said.

He went on to say the home was in a state of disarray, which could mean the perpetrators were searching for something. Police also believe there was more than one suspect involved because the three people had been subdued.

"It tells me that they had a plan coming in to bring zip ties or flex cuffs with them, so they had a plan," Burch added.

A family member found the horrific scene after the father of the unborn child could not reach Luker. The victims were all found with their hands tied behind their backs.

Police said they have some positive leads in the case.

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"It's a senseless murder," Luker's father said to WALA-TV.

"She was a bubble of sunshine. A person that makes you smile," he added, "a person that'll make you laugh whenever you're down. She had empathy for everybody. She loved her brothers; she loved her mom; she loved all of us."

He added that she had just gotten her GED equivalent.

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