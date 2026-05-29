Grainy UFO files called a ‘deep-state classic,’ while mysterious object appears during Philippines volcano eruption

As the Pentagon continues releasing highly anticipated UFO files that so far span 80 years of sightings, the public continues asking why all of the video is grainy.

And Republican Rep. Tim Burchett (Tenn.) is one of them.

“The stuff they’re dropping right now is just — I mean, this is the deep-state classic,” Burchett said.

“You know, they won’t show y’all some of the stuff that we’ve seen. They’re going to show stuff that is easily identifiable,” he continued after the latest UFO files drop.

“So there obviously is footage of easily identifiable UFOs,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

However, the newly released UFO files aren’t the only recent evidence of extraterrestrials.

Unlike the grainy footage in the UFO files, executive producer Keith Malinak plays one clip of a volcanic explosion in the Philippines — where a mysterious object appears after a meteor shoots behind the Mayon Volcano.

“Looks like a lightning strike almost,” Gray comments.

“So if later today you hear about aliens in the Philippines, well, now you understand why they originated there, because that’s where they landed,” Malinak says.

“Yeah, if you’re an alien," Jeff Fisher jokes, "you want to land in the Philippines."

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