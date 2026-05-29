BROS BEFORE POSE: Kimmel drops anti-MAGA act to honor old friend Adam Carolla

You’re not supposed to say it out loud, Tilda.

Actress Tilda Swinton admitted this week what many likely suspected all along. Awards galas sometimes hand out trophies for films that align with their political views first and foremost.

Carolla has never played the Hollywood game, building his own podcasting empire 'pirate ship' to avoid having to bow to industry groupthink.

Quality? Yeah, that matters, but not as much as you think.

Take “Fahrenheit 9/11,” Michael Moore’s cartoonish 2004 film excoriating President George W. Bush. The documentary won the Palm d’Or at that year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Now, Swinton is admitting that the film’s hard-left politics helped seal its victory:

I was a very vocal advocate of that film getting the Palme d’Or. For a very specific reason, which was a political reason. Not necessarily party political, but my argument was, at that time, Michael Moore was making extremely important statements that were not admissible in any other medium.

Yes, the mainstream media made sure that Moore’s opinions couldn’t be heard in any venue. Now, will Oscar voters admit the same about the award-winning “An Inconvenient Truth"? Given how few predictions Al Gore got right in the film, the chances are getting better by the day ...

Stuporgirl

The forecast for the next DC Comics blockbuster is, well, not so super.

“Supergirl,” set to fly into theaters June 26, lacks the cultural cache of the character’s cousin, the Man of Steel — to say the least.

Still, the upcoming film could be a nice fit for audiences eager for popcorn entertainment. Except the film’s star, Milly Alcock, keeps getting in the way.

The actress started trouble a few weeks back by declaring herself the victim of the “male gaze” as part of the “Game of Thrones” spinoff “House of the Dragon.” Pop culture observers rolled their eyes, hard, over that position.

If you thought men with functioning eyeballs were evil, wait until you meet Alcock's latest formidable foes — Christian fathers.

Great Scott!

Here’s what she told Variety about her online critics.

“And it’s from a lot of people whose profiles have no photo, who are burner accounts ... or someone’s name and then ‘Dad of four, Christian,’ which is hilarious to me.”

You never go the full Rachel Zegler — the “Snow White” actress whose chronically divisive press comments helped sink that live-action update.

Can you guess what happened next? Yes, “Supergirl” is tracking poorly, with box office estimates somewhere between previous super duds “The Marvels” and “Black Adam.”

Was it something she said? Well, yes ...

RELATED: 'ROAST' BEEF: Chelsea Handler scolds fellow comics for 'racist,' 'sexist' jokes

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Barker's blank check

Here’s $10 million. Now, what did you have in mind?

Young director Curry Barker is Hollywood’s new “it” talent. He made a few YouTube videos, including the creepy “Milk & Serial” horror film, which opened the industry’s eyes.

Now that his big-screen debut, “Obsession,” is raking in millions from a microscopic budget, everyone wants to be in the Curry Barker business.

Badly.

He’s already been given the keys to the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre" franchise. Here you go, kid. Make it interesting again.

Now, one studio has offered Barker $10 million for his next film, according to the Hollywood Reporter — any film, apparently, since Barker hasn’t had time to even pitch a concept to the studio in question.

Every teen with a YouTube account just stood up straight in his gaming chair, dreaming of a Barker-like payday ...

Kimmel kayfabe?

Adam Carolla got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, an unexpected honor in more ways than one. Carolla has never played the Hollywood game, building his own podcasting empire “pirate ship" to avoid having to bow to industry groupthink.

And his old “The Man Show” buddy, Jimmy Kimmel, showed up to mark the occasion.

The two don’t see eye-to-eye politically speaking, and that’s an understatement. Carolla leans to the right but isn’t a political creature by nature. He’s driven by common sense, mostly. Kimmel is to the left of Bernie Sanders, and he spends every waking hour obsessing about a certain world leader.

Kimmel remains close with Carolla, a tribute to their friendship and an ability to see past political differences. He said as much during the ceremony honoring the former "Loveline" co-host.

So why does Kimmel and his wife claim they’ve ended ties with friends and family members for disagreeing with their political views? Stephen L. Miller, AKA @redsteeze on X, suggested Kimmel’s anti-MAGA mien feels more like a pose given his admiration for Carolla.

Either way, the Hollywood Walk of Fame got a little brighter this week.