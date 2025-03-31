Did ‘Snow White’ actress Rachel Zegler DESTROY her career?

“Snow White” actress Rachel Zegler has stepped into the national spotlight after her starring role in the remake of the classic Disney film — but not because of her performance.

Zegler has been accused of hurting the film by Jonah Platt, son of producer Marc Platt, with comments she’s made in interviews and on social media.

In an Instagram comment, Platt claimed his father was forced to fly into New York City in August to confront the actress regarding a “free Palestine” comment she added to a promotional message posted on X.

When one commenter called Platt’s father “creepy as hell” for attempting to control Zegler’s social media posts, Platt wrote back in a now-deleted post: “You really want to do this? Yeah, my dad, the producer of [an] enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for.”

“This is called adult responsibility and accountability,” Platt continued. “And her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office. Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.”

Glenn Beck of “The Glenn Beck Program” couldn’t agree more with Platt.

“I don’t think I could have said it better,” Glenn says. “I would have said it meaner, perhaps.”

“This is how narcissistic our society has become. It’s all about me. It has nothing to do with the blue-collar workers that are depending on that movie to be successful, has nothing to do with the thousands of people, the tens of thousands of people that worked on that movie. No, it’s all about her,” he continues.

“You don’t have free speech without consequence. You can say whatever you want, but she was on the Disney dime,” he adds.

