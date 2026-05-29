Texas radical charged with making terroristic threats against Erika Kirk

The widow of assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk will join Arkansas Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, BlazeTV host Allie Beth Stuckey, and other influential conservative women in San Antonio next month for the Turning Point Women's Leadership Summit — an event geared toward "women who are ready to rise fully into the life they were created to lead and who value courage, conviction, and clarity in every season."

News of Erika Kirk's imminent arrival enraged at least one radical. Jacob Wenske, 26, allegedly threatened to murder the TPUSA CEO and bomb the event.

Wenske was arrested on Thursday and slapped with a pair of third-degree felony charges of making a terroristic threat involving public fear or serious bodily injury or public disruption. His bond has been set at $120,000.

'God’s justice is certain.'

According to the arrest warrant obtained by KSAT-TV, Wenske allegedly replied to an April social media post about the three-day TPUSA event, writing, "I know exactly where to bomb."

Wenske allegedly said in a separate post, "I can't wait to be the valet for her escort," apparently referring to Erika Kirk, who is scheduled to be a featured speaker at the event.

An email sent in January 2026 from an account that is registered to Wenske stated, "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event," said the warrant.

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Leftists in the Democratic Party, the media, academia, and elsewhere have fearmongered for years about the imagined threat posed by "Christian nationalism" — a catchall term used to describe their ideological foes who also happen to be Christian in a nation almost entirely founded by Christians and where today over six in 10 adults are Christian.

James Talarico, for instance — the Democrat nominee running against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for a U.S. Senate seat — recently claimed that "Christian nationalism is a threat to democracy" and that "when fascism comes to America, it'll be wrapped in the flag and carrying the cross."

CNN, which has advanced similar fear narratives, released a documentary earlier this year titled "The Rise of Christian Nationalism." The hour-long agitprop not only warned of the ascendancy of "white evangelical culture" but identified Erika Kirk's murdered husband as a proponent of the movement — even though Charlie Kirk stated in 2024 that "Christian Nationalism" is "a boogeyman they've invested to silence you" and noted before his assassination that he had never described himself as a Christian nationalist.

"Turning Point USA takes all threats seriously and we work closely with law enforcement at all levels to respond to and resolve any threats," the organization said in a statement. "We are grateful to the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these threats."

TPUSA noted further that the safety of its attendees, speakers, and staff is its top priority and that all of its events "include enhanced, multi-layered security measures that are enforced by both private security and local police."

"We refuse to let threats silence us," added TPUSA.

Erika Kirk wrote the following in a Thursday post on X, "The wicked plots against the righteous and gnashes his teeth at him, but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he sees that his day is coming. The wicked draw the sword and bend their bows to bring down the poor and needy, to slay those whose way is upright; their sword shall enter their own heart, and their bows shall be broken. Psalm 37:12-15."

Kirk added, "God’s justice is certain."

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