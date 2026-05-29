The Trump phone is here — and so is the controversy. Is it any good?

The first Trump-branded phone is officially out in the wild, but not without some controversy. While it may don the name of the 45th/47th president of the United States, the company is actually owned and operated by Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Still, that didn’t stop the left-wing media from lambasting anything with the “Trump” badge simply for existing. We dig through the muck to uncover the truth about whether this device is any good. And, more importantly, is it made in the USA?

Trump Mobile T1 phone, spec for spec

I should start by saying that Blaze Media wasn’t one of the outlets that received a Trump Mobile T1 phone sample. As much as I would love to have it in my hand, I haven’t had the chance to test it outright. Without a review unit, it’s impossible to judge the build quality, materials, and snappiness of the Android launcher.

The attempt here is commendable.

Still, there are some things we can gather about the phone based on its specs, while the other stuff will have to wait for if/when a device lands on my desk.

Screenshot by Zach Laidlaw/Trump Mobile T1 phone spec sheet and preorder form

Looking over the spec sheet, there are several notable benefits the Trump Mobile T1 packs under the hood. The 512GB default internal storage option exceeds the industry standard of 128GB and 256GB found in most mid-to-high-end phones on the market, providing plenty of space for apps, photos, videos, music, and more. The battery size is exceptional, matching the milliamps found in this year’s flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and just barely undercutting the 5088mAh power pack offered in the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The display size designates the T1 as a larger device, though it is 1.2 inches smaller than the top flagships. It’s also nice to see an AMOLED panel on board with its historically legendary deep blacks and vibrant colors; theoretically, content should look beautiful on the display when it’s powered on.

There are also a couple of sore spots on this phone that can’t be ignored. For starters, the Trump Mobile T1 comes with Android 15 out of the box. With Android 17 primed to launch within months or less, T1 is already behind on the software front. For the processor, Trump Mobile chose a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series, a chipset that strictly targets mid-range devices. Unfortunately, there are four generations of the 7 series chip dating back to 2022, and without the proper number on the spec sheet, there’s no confirmation as to which one we have here. That said, based on a revelation you’ll find further down this page, we can safely suspect that the Trump Mobile T1 uses a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 from 2023, making the T1 concerningly underpowered compared to current-generation smartphones.

The Trump Mobile T1 phone comes in at an attractively low promotional price of just $499. However, based on the aged mid-range chipset and outdated version of Android, there are certainly better, more performant mid-tier devices on the market, namely the Google Pixel 10a for $499, Samsung Galaxy A57 5G for $549.99, and iPhone 17e for $599.

I’m happy to re-evaluate the phone if we receive a review unit. Otherwise, I can’t recommend the T1 on its specs alone.

A scandal, so-called

The left-wing tech media was quick to pounce on both the T1’s shortcomings and Trump supporters for buying in, calling it a low-end phone that was “ embarrassing MAGA voters .” Trump Mobile certainly didn’t help the situation, either, as a new scandal emerged just as preorders began to ship.

The company is looking into reports that the personal information of 27,000 T1 preorder customers was leaked online . This data includes users’ names, shipping addresses, and phone numbers — enough to doxx someone if it landed in the wrong hands. According to the Guardian , Trump Mobile confirmed the leak to be real, though the company doesn’t believe at this time that its systems suffered a security breach. Trump Mobile went on to state that “payment card information, banking information, Social Security numbers, call records, text messages, or other highly sensitive financial data” were not compromised.

Is it really made in America?

Specs and scandals aside, let’s go back to President Trump’s original promise to release a phone that was “made in the USA.” This phrase was posted proudly on the Trump Mobile website for months before it changed to “proudly American” last year.

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Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

That’s not the same thing, of course, but slogans are merely that. What matters most is the brass tacks of it all:

For starters, Trump Mobile is an American-made company owned by American businessmen. That’s made in the USA.

The Trump Mobile T1 runs on Android, an operating system made by Google right here in Mountain View, California. That’s also made in the USA.

The phone is reportedly assembled in Florida . That’s made in the USA too.

. That’s made in the USA too. Unfortunately, many of the phone’s components are made outside the USA, largely due to the manufacturing and trade policies of the 1900s. That’s just the nature of the tech industry at the moment. While Trump is trying to bring more manufacturing jobs to the USA, we don’t have the means yet to fully build a smartphone on American soil.

Three out of four isn’t bad for an “American-made” phone when China, Vietnam, and India usually dominate the phone manufacturing market. The attempt here is commendable.

Here’s where things get dicey.

While the phone may be assembled in the USA, its design is allegedly foreign. Based on the body of the phone and its specs, the T1 may actually be a rebadged HTC U24 Pro , a device that was originally released only in Taiwan and a limited segment of European countries in mid-2024.

iFixit/HTC U24 Pro, Trump Mobile T1 phone

Looking at the devices side by side, they do share some striking similarities, especially in terms of the front display and top speaker grill. Now, that doesn’t mean the T1 is an HTC U24 Pro. It’s not terribly uncommon for phone OEMs to use similar reference designs for their devices, thus cutting down on R&D to ship a product that’s mostly ready to go sooner rather than later. There are also some notable differences between the device designs, namely the camera bar and flash placement.

Still, it’s one of those things that makes you go, “Huh ...” Is it an HTC? Is it just a case of imitation as the sincerest form of flattery? We may never know.

How to get a Trump Mobile T1 phone

If you’re still interested in checking out the Trump Mobile T1 for yourself, it’s available for preorder now on Trump Mobile at the introductory price of $499. There’s no telling what the final MSRP will be after the preorder period has ended, which could be any day now, so if you want one at the best rate, get it while you can. At the very least, you’ll own an interesting piece of American history.