Trump phones begin shipping as liberal media melts down: 'You got scammed'

Trump Mobile has finally begun shipping its phones just days after liberal pundits called the company a scam over its delays.

Earlier this week, left-wing media began claiming en masse that the phones may never be released because the company had changed its terms of service.

'Phones that were preordered are starting to be delivered to customers this week.'

Trump Mobile took $100 deposits for smartphones last year, with the release slated for August 2025. About nine months later, media members pointed to the company's terms and conditions, updated in April, which said it "does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase."

"A preorder deposit provides only a conditional opportunity if Trump Mobile later elects, in its sole discretion, to offer the Device for sale," the terms stated, according to Fortune.

This sent liberals into a frenzy, with progressive Senator Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) claiming customers "got scammed" while citing a Stephen Colbert video that said the phones may never come. Pundits from "The Daily Show" and Chris Cuomo shared similar sentiments about the phone's delayed release.

On Thursday, however, Trump Mobile finally announced it would start shipping the T1 smartphone, a gold-colored device running on Android with a massive 512GB storage.

"Phones that were preordered are starting to be delivered to customers this week," Trump Mobile CEO Pat O'Brien told Reuters.

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O'Brien said the delays happened because his company had to work through multiple stages of development to ensure components were up to standard.

The phone is priced at $499, is branded with Trump messaging, and includes a Snapdragon 7-series processor, 12GB of RAM, a 6.78-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP triple camera system.

Pundits would be better suited to critique the phone on its hardware, as GizChina described it as a "reskinned version of the Chinese-made Wingtech Revvl 7 Pro 5G."

PC Mag rated that phone a 3 out of 5 in 2025.

The T1 was also compared to the HTC U24 Pro in terms of hardware, a Taiwanese-made phone from 2024.

Furthermore, Trump Mobile initially promoted the T1 as being "designed and built ⁠in the United States," but CEO O'Brien said the first devices would be "assembled in the U.S." with the aim to release a phone with most components being made domestically at some point.

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On its website, Trump Mobile boasts a $47.45 monthly plan in honor of the president, with unlimited calling, texting, and data.

With no contract, the company offers roadside assistance to subscribers, with the ability to bring one's old phone over to the network; a Trump phone is not required.

The delay of around 280 days is not quite the longest in phone release history. Back in April 2011, the white iPhone 4 dropped after a 308-day pushback.

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