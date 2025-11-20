Feds charge Democrat and her brother for allegedly stealing millions in FEMA pandemic funds

A federal grand jury in Miami indicted four people, including Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick of Florida, for allegedly stealing millions in federal emergency funds.

Federal prosecutors said in a press release Wednesday that Cherfilus-McCormick used some of the stolen funds to support her 2021 campaign to win election.

'No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice.'

The 46-year-old congresswoman was indicted, along with her 51-year-old brother Edwin Cherfilus, for the scheme that involved overpayment to her family health care company.

She is also accused of participating in a straw donor scheme with the funds through the help of 46-year-old Nadege Leblanc, and filing a false federal tax return in 2021 with the aid of her 41-year old tax preparer, David K. Spencer.

If found guilty, Cherfilus-McCormick faces 53 years in prison. Her brother faces up to 35 years, Leblanc faces up to 10 years, and Spencer faces up to 33 years.

"Using disaster relief funds for self-enrichment is a particularly selfish, cynical crime," read a statement from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi. "No one is above the law, least of all powerful people who rob taxpayers for personal gain. We will follow the facts in this case and deliver justice."

The congresswoman's allegedly shady campaign practices were first reported by Inside Elections in 2022. The report noted that she had squeaked out a win in the heavily contested election through the use of expensive ads.

RELATED: Newsom's former chief of staff arrested on corruption charges — the governor blames Trump

Cherfilus-McCormick was the subject of an ethics investigation by the House Ethics Committee in January 2024, and that probe was reauthorized in July.

The congresswoman denied any wrongdoing at the time.

"The Committee on Ethics has not yet concluded its review of the allegations, and no decision has been made at this time. As outlined in the Committee's public statement, the referral for further review does not imply that any violation has occurred," Cherfilus-McCormick said in a statement to Florida Politics. "I fully respect the process and remain committed to cooperating with the Committee as it works to bring this inquiry to a close."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!