Glenn Beck is sounding the alarm over Democratic New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s new housing proposal, warning that he's laying the groundwork for expanded government control over private property.

The new “Block by Block” housing plan includes taking aggressive legal action against landlords — and even transferring their properties to the tenants themselves.

“Through our new citywide campaign, Fix the City, we will focus on the worst landlords in New York City. When necessary, we will take aggressive legal action to remove negligent owners and property managers,” Mamdani said in a speech announcing his plan.

“And for buildings that have suffered chronic neglect, we will work to transfer ownership to responsible stewards. Stewards that include community land trusts, nonprofits, or even the tenants themselves,” he continued.

“Give it to the people,” Glenn comments. “At least they’re saying this out loud.”

“For years, Americans have been told, ‘Nobody wants socialism. Nobody wants communism. Stop overreacting.’ But the masks are finally off. The socialist mayor of New York City openly now talking about taking private property from owners and transferring it to the state’s preferred groups,” he says, shocked.

“That is the language of every socialist movement when it arrives there, when they finally take off the mask. That’s every socialist movement because socialism always runs into the same problem,” he explains, “Eventually, you run out of other people’s money.”

And Glenn has a warning for the crowd cheering on Mamdani’s communist speech.

“Here’s the part Americans need to understand before it’s too late,” Glenn begins.

“Communism never comes wearing a hammer and a sickle. It never comes with jack boots. It arrives with compassion. It arrives with friendly faces. It arrives saying, ‘We just want affordable housing. We just want fairness. We just want safety. We just want equity,’” he continues.

“Until one day, the government decides your property serves the collective better than it serves you,” he says, pointing out that while the government claims it’d only be targeting the “negligent landlords,” this claim is “how every seizure starts.”

“Every expansion of government power begins with a hated group. They never start with the popular people. They start with the rich or the landlords or the oligarchs, the enemies of the people,” he explains.

However, that hated group then starts to grow bigger.

“That definition grows a little more broad, always, “Glenn says, “because once government gains the power to seize property for political or social goals, the argument to seize your property never ends. The category just grows wider and wider and wider.”

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