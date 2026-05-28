White House commemorates death of Harambe, the much-memed gorilla — and liberals GO APE

A bizarre post from the White House about a dead gorilla has triggered many of the president's critics, who are imploding with great fury and outrage.

Harambe was a 17-year-old western lowland silverback gorilla who was shot and killed by officials of the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 in order to protect a child who had made his way into the animal's enclosure.

'F**k it, Iran just launch the nukes, put us out of our misery, you’d be doing us a favor.'

The gorilla died but lived on in memes and jokes that turned him into a hero of the manosphere and other online communities.

On Wednesday, the White House social media account remembered Harambe as a "legend" and a patriot.

"He became a symbol of loyalty, strength, chaos, unity, and the strange beauty of the internet bringing millions of people together for one cause: never forgetting Harambe," the post read.

"Everyone remembers where they were when they heard the news," the White House continued. "And somehow, a decade later, his legacy still lives on. Gone, but never forgotten."

Not surprisingly, the outrage online has been hysterical.

"This is really abhorrent. And this will go in the National Archives," read one popular response. "It is just more evidence, that you have zero decency, understanding, nor regard for subject matter. You are mocking the death of this animal, who deserved better in life, and now, in remembrance. It further shows how you have no respect for the responsibility you hold."

"So many people are losing rights and our government is talking about f**king harambe, what are we doing bro," read another reply.

"F**k it, Iran just launch the nukes, put us out of our misery, you’d be doing us a favor at this point this is EMBARASSING," said an account with pronouns in the profile.

The post from the White House garnered more than 27 million views on social media in only 18 hours.

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Former Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters, who presided over the case, said that it was the most tumultuous incident he experienced in terms of the social media response.

"We've had much worse cases, believe me. We've had serial killers. We've had tons of other cases, but in terms of the effect of social media in a particular case, this took the prize by a long shot," he said to WCPO-TV 10 years later.

He added that it was an easy decision not to charge the mother of the child for negligence because he didn't think a jury of her peers would have convicted her.

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