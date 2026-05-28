Supreme Court justice SWATTED

Online reports indicate that a justice of the U.S. Supreme Court was the victim of a swatting incident on Wednesday evening.

A recording posted by a self-identified Washington, D.C., photographer purportedly documents a police dispatcher ordering a police response to the home of a "high-priority resident of the county."

'The proper response will be putting the offender in prison for many, many years.'

The dispatcher informs the officer that personnel have been unable to call the complainant back, indicating that it may be a swatting incident.

"Units responding to suspicious noise. Be advised, we have not been able to get an answer on call back to the complainant's phone number. Unknown if it's going to be a swatting situation," she says.

"Just made contact with security that's on scene," a male officer says. "They should be outside in an Explorer. He said he hasn't heard anything. We're just going to meet up with him first, just to go over anything."

The photographer reported that the victim of the swatting incident was Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) responded to the report but did not appear to confirm it.

"Swatting is an attempt to get an innocent person killed — in this case, a sitting Supreme Court Justice," he wrote. "The proper response will be putting the offender in prison for many, many years."

The Fairfax County Police Department confirmed to Blaze News in an email on Thursday that officers had responded to a swatting incident at the home of a SCOTUS justice but did not identify the justice by name:

Yesterday evening at approximately 9:02 p.m., officers responded to a swatting call at the residence of U.S. Supreme Court justice in Fairfax County.



The call was received through the department’s non-emergency line. Officers immediately coordinated with Supreme Court Police personnel assigned to the residence and quickly determined that the report was fictitious. No additional police resources were utilized.

The SCOTUS public information officer did not respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

Barrett was nominated to the court by President Donald Trump in 2020 during his first term in office.

RELATED: Man who tried to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh identifies as transgender, new docs show

After the president won his second election, members nominated to his Cabinet reported being the victims of swatting incidents in Nov. 2024.

"The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners," read a statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation at the time.

This is a developing story.

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