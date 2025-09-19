Man who tried to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh identifies as transgender, new docs show

Legal documents show that federal authorities knew the man who tried to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh identifies as a transgender person.

Online posts by Nicholas John Roske had previously hinted at his gender confusion, as reported by Blaze News three years ago, but new documents obtained by the Daily Wire confirm that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ movement.

'This attempt against the life of a Supreme Court Justice was an attack on the entire judicial system that cannot go unpunished.'

In June 2022, Roske was caught by police officers carrying a bag of weapons and burglary tools near Kavanaugh's home after he was turned away by the presence of security guards. He admitted that the leaked draft version of a Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade had spurred him to action against the conservative justice.

Three years later in April, the man pleaded guilty to attempted murder and now faces the possibility of life in prison.

The documents obtained by the Daily Wire show that Roske's defense attorneys notified the court that he now goes by "Sophie Roske" and that his legal team will use his preferred female pronouns.

"The case is captioned as United States v. Nicholas John Roske," his attorneys wrote. "That name remains Ms. Roske’s legal name, and she has not asked to recaption the case. Out of respect for Ms. Roske, the balance of this pleading and counsel’s in-court argument will refer to her as Sophie and use female pronouns."

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement about the trans-identity development.

"This attempt against the life of a Supreme Court Justice was an attack on the entire judicial system that cannot go unpunished," Bondi said to the Daily Wire. "This Department of Justice condemns political violence and our prosecutors will ensure that this disturbed individual faces severe consequences for his deranged actions."

Attorneys for the Justice Dept. argued that Roske deserves a sentence of no less than 30 years in prison.

