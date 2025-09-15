Suspected assassin Tyler Robinson allegedly made startling confession in online message

The suspect in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk allegedly confessed to the crime on an online messaging system, according to the Washington Post.

Tyler Robinson, 22, allegedly posted the message to acquaintances on Discord, according to the report. He was persuaded by family members to turn himself in after they realized he fit the images released to the public of the suspected shooter.

'Im sorry for all of this. im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments.'

“Hey guys, I have bad news for you all. It was me at UVU yesterday. im sorry for all of this. im surrendering through a sheriff friend in a few moments. thanks for all the good times and laughs,” the message allegedly read.

About two hours after the alleged message was sent, Robinson turned himself in to law enforcement authorities in Utah.

Earlier on Monday, Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel said that Robinson had texted another individual to say that he had an opportunity to attack Charlie Kirk and that he was going to do so. Patel said that the suspect indicated that his motivation for the shooting was that he hated what Kirk stood for.

Robinson also had a romantic relationship with a person who identified as transgender and lived with him in an apartment in St. George, according to a Fox News Digital report. That person is cooperating with the FBI and has reportedly said he didn't know anything about Robinson's alleged plan to attack Kirk.

In an email to Blaze News, the FBI National Press Office declined to comment.

