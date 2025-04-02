California man to plead guilty to attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh over abortion rights and guns

A California man has offered to plead guilty to plotting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh over the Dobbs decision draft leak and the possible expansion of gun rights.

Nicholas John Roske is accused of flying across the country in June 2022 and taking a taxi to the Maryland home of the justice while armed with a handgun and a knife. He was wearing all black and had zip ties with him but turned around after encountering Kavanaugh's security detail.

'I was under the delusion that I could make the world a better place by killing him.'

Authorities said that Roske then called his sister, who persuaded him to call 911 and abandon his lethal mission.

His attorneys said that Roske was “acutely suicidal, visibly exhausted, and had repeatedly expressed his need for psychiatric care," according to court filings. He was scheduled to go to trial in June, but his attorneys entered the plea agreement to the court this week.

Roske apparently admitted in interviews with law enforcement that the leak of the draft of the Dobbs decision reversing Roe vs. Wade pushed him into the desperate plot.

“I’ve been suicidal for a long time,” Roske allegedly said after his arrest. “And when I saw that the leaked draft, it made me upset and then it made me want to — I don’t know. … I was under the delusion that I could make the world a better place by killing him.”

If the court accepts his guilty plea, Roske could face life in prison.

Even some on the left were outraged at the lack of coverage given to the alleged assassination plot after details were released to the public.

"If this had been a liberal Supreme Court justice that someone came to kill, it would have been on the front page," said Bill Maher at the time.

Roske also reportedly identified himself in online forums as a "sissy slave" and a "trans gamer girl" named "Sophie."

