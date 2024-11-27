Trump Cabinet nominees targeted by bomb threats and swatting incidents, according to transition team

The Trump transition team said that several nominees and appointees were targeted by violent acts of intimidation, including incidents of "swatting."

Karoline Leavitt, the spokesperson for the transition team, released a statement from her social media account Wednesday.

'Dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us.'

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting.' In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted," read the statement from Leavitt.

"With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us," she added.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released a statement about the incidents:

"The FBI is aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees, and we are working with our law enforcement partners," the agency said.

Brooke Rollins, the nominee to lead the Agriculture Department, said she was among those targeted.

"This morning, we learned that a threat was issued against our home and family. Thanks to the swift efforts by the @fortworthpd, we were unharmed and quickly returned home," she said on social media.

Lee Zeldin, the nominee to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, said that the threats against him reportedly came with a message related to the Palestinian political agenda.

"A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message. My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops," he said on social media.

Newsmax reported that no one had been hurt in the attempted attacks, which were located in Florida as well as Texas and other states.

This is a developing story and additional information may be added.

