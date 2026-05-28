Democrats unleash ‘secret weapon’ to go after Spencer Pratt in a last-ditch effort to end his campaign

Hollywood is ramping up its criticism of Spencer Pratt, and BlazeTV host Liz Wheeler believes it’s a sign that his Los Angeles mayoral campaign is gaining real traction.

“The Democrats are so scared of Spencer Pratt’s strategy. And you combine that with the most recent fundraising numbers — in the last month, Spencer Pratt has raised 10 times as much money as Karen Bass,” Wheeler explains.

Pratt has raised $2.72 million in the last month, while Mayor Bass (D) raised $283,000.

“The tide has turned towards Spencer Pratt. That amount of money combined with this strategy, this brilliant political strategy that Spencer Pratt is now engaging in — giving Democrats in L.A. this off-ramp to vote for him,” Wheeler says.

And the Democrats are so scared that they have “unleashed their big guns,” which is Hollywood.

“Hollywood is the Democrats' secret weapon,” she explains, recalling that “very cringey video that celebrities put together during COVID.”

“Celebrities are what the Democrats think are their most effective influential tool. You saw this with the Kamala Harris campaign,” she adds, before playing a clip of reality star Lisa Rinna telling a reporter she doesn’t want a “reality star” to be mayor.

“We’ve already done that. We’re not going to do that again,” Rinna said.

“Listen, I’m a reality person,” she continued. “You wouldn’t want me as mayor. … I just think we did that. Let’s have somebody that’s already been mayor. The mayor of San Jose or whoever. I don’t even know.”

“This is what the Democrats think their big guns are,” Wheeler comments. “You know, their move of desperation.”

Drew Carey also threw out an opinion on Pratt, writing in a post on social media: “Anyone who votes for, or endorses Spencer Prattfall for Mayor of LA needs to get their head out of their ass. I understand being angry/unsatisfied, but at least get behind someone competent and not some serial scammer without a soul or moral compass. F**k this guy already.”



Pratt responded in his own post on X: “Isn't it weird how the two comedians histrionically lashing out against me are both in the 'Epstein files'? What are the odds?”

He attached a screenshot of an email mentioning Carey from the files.

“Let me tell you what is happening here. The Democrats are so scared. They’re so desperate because they can’t run on any policy. They can’t run on Karen Bass’ record. They can’t run on Nithya Raman’s ideology,” Wheeler says.

"So what they do instead, as their sort of final move — this is one week before the election … they try to use famous people to invoke groupthink among voters,” she adds.

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