Brian Stelter is getting CRUSHED on social media for praising journalism about Swalwell sex allegations

CNN's chief media analyst is applauding the mainstream media for exposing sexual misconduct allegations against the top Democratic candidate for California governor, including an alleged rape, and now faces the wrath of online critics.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell had a tenuous lead above the other Democrats, but he has suspended his campaign in the wake of allegations of sexual assault from a former staffer and accusations from others about sexual misconduct. He has denied the claims.

'Rumors were abound for years on the hill. ... You just shills for political parties.'

On Monday, Brian Stelter of CNN said the report was a victory for journalism while ignoring that many had looked the other way for a decade about rumors of the allegations.

Stelter said it was a "testament to the power of investigative reporting" and credited CNN and the Chronicle for ending Swalwell's gubernatorial hopes.

He was immediately assailed by critics pointing out the problems with his characterization of the reporting.

"Is there an Emmy/Oscar/Tony we can create for @brianstelter for this bit of comedic genius? Testament to investigative reporting??? @TheDemocrats knew. You knew," replied Roxanne Hoge, the chair of the Los Angeles County Republican Party.

"10 years late. Imagine how many people might have been saved from Swalwell had the media done its job at the start, rather than covering for a fellow Democrat," responded former California Assemblyman Chuck DeVore.

"And all it took was seven terms in Congress and about a half-dozen victims for investigative journalists to break the news of behavior apparently everyone knew about," said columnist Becket Adams.

"Investigative reporting? People have been sitting on this knowledge for years and it only came out because they needed him to drop out of the governor‘s race so he didn’t split the vote," said another critic.

"Rumors were abound for years on the hill. If you truly were investigative reporters you would have looked into this years ago. You just shills for political parties," read another online response.

On Friday, several staffers left the campaign, and Swalwell lost the endorsements of former supporters.

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Swalwell said he was suspending his campaign in order to fight the allegations, but because of California election law, his name will stay on the ballot. That may give Republicans an opening if support for Swalwell splits among the other Democrats in the race.

The top two vote-getters in the June 2 primary, regardless of party, will face off in the general election in November.

"To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past," said Swalwell in a statement Sunday.

Others are calling for Swalwell to resign from his office in the U.S. Congress.

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