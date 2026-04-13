Democrats dump Eric Swalwell after sexual assault allegations implode his career

Democrats have turned on California Rep. Eric Swalwell after former staffers accused him of sexual assault and other sexual misconduct, prompting the gubernatorial hopeful to scrap his campaign altogether.

Swalwell suspended his campaign for California governor just two days after several bombshell reports cited ex-staffers accusing the congressman of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior. Although Swalwell has denied all the allegations, pressure in the form of leaked videos, investigations, and rescinded endorsements pushed the lawmaker to drop out Sunday.

'We should take her story seriously.'

"I am suspending my campaign for Governor," Swalwell said in a statement on X. "To my family, staff, friends, and supporters, I am deeply sorry for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past."

"I will fight the serious, false allegations that have been made — but that’s my fight, not a campaign’s."

RELATED: Eric Swalwell's campaign for governor is collapsing after devastating allegations from former staffer

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Swalwell's trouble did not stop there, with dozens of his colleagues condemning the congressman in the immediate aftermath of the reports about the allegations.

"I have read the San Francisco Chronicle’s account and I am deeply distressed by its allegations," Sen. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said in a statement on X. "This woman was brave to come forward, and we should take her story seriously. I am withdrawing my endorsement immediately, and believe that he should withdraw from the race."

"Following the incredibly disturbing sexual assault accusations against Congressman Eric Swalwell, we call for a swift investigation into these incidents and for the Congressman to immediately end his campaign to be California's next Governor," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said in a post on X. "This is unacceptable of anyone — certainly not an elected official — and must be taken seriously."

Not only did Democrats call for a full-fledged investigation, but several lawmakers and former staffers called for Swalwell's removal from office.

RELATED: 'I made a mistake': Tony Gonzales admits to affair with staffer who set herself on fire

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Lawmakers are now leading a bipartisan effort to expel Swalwell and Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, who similarly suspended his re-election campaign after admitting to an affair with a former aide who tragically took her own life by setting herself on fire.

"I've seen enough," Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman of California said in a post on X. "With his nuanced statement aimed at defending likely criminal charges, Swalwell all but admits a per se abuse of power under House ethics rules: sex with a subordinate."

"He must now drop out of the Governor's race and resign from Congress. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who admitted to the same violation, should also resign. If they don't, I will support voting to expel both of them."

The overcrowded Democratic primary for California governor is now down to five candidates. Notably, Republican candidates Steve Hilton and Chad Bianco are leading the general election polls, but Swalwell's support is likely to shift to the remaining Democrats.

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