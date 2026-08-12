Trump has media and left panicking over election national emergency threat

The U.S. Senate adjourned on Saturday for a five-week recess without passing President Donald Trump's SAVE America Act. The fate of the legislation, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote, remains uncertain.

The president may, however, have an ace up his sleeve — and the very possibility that he might play it has liberals panicking.

'Preempt the motherf**ker.'

Real America's Voice host Wayne Allyn Root pressed Trump in an interview Tuesday about the possibility of using emergency executive measures to temporarily achieve what might otherwise be accomplished by passing the SAVE America Act.

"It's so hard to get the Senate to do anything. Now they're on recess. They don't get anything done," said Root. "If they never get the SAVE America Act done, you have the right to declare a national security emergency for elections."

"The Supreme Court ruled in 1983 under Reagan ... — INS versus Chadha — that if you declare a national security emergency as the president of the United States, they can't challenge it. It can only be overturned by a two-thirds vote of both houses of Congress," continued the conservative host.

In INS v. Chadha, the high court found that the House of Representatives' veto of an executive action — in that case, the suspension of a foreign national's deportation — by way of passing a resolution constituted a legislative action and therefore required passage in both houses of Congress as well as ratification by the president.

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"The Supreme Court’s Chadha decision invalidated 'legislative veto' provisions in many laws that maintained congressional oversight over the executive branch’s exercise of delegated powers," John Chappell wrote in an analysis for Responsible Statecraft. "Congress could delegate powers to the president, but reasserting control in specific instances would require a vote in both chambers and a presidential signature. Because the president would presumably veto congressional efforts to undo their decisions, Congress needs two-thirds of each chamber to override a presidential veto."

Root told Trump, "So if you do this in the next month, we will get photo ID, proof of citizenship, and a limit to mail-in ballots, and you don't even need the Senate's vote."

The president hinted that it was within the realm of possibilities.

"Let me just say this: Stranger things have happened, OK," said Trump. "I'll leave it at that."

Although Trump did not say whether he would pursue this option, liberals nevertheless began to panic.

CNN reporter Aaron Blake characterized the president's refusal to rule out the option as "the latest warning sign that Trump could try to mess with the election not just by baselessly claiming voter fraud and challenging the results afterward — as he did in 2020, leading to a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol — but by trying to unilaterally take control before votes are cast."

Steve Benen, an anti-MAGA producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," wrote, "The president could have responded by saying, 'No, I won’t do any such thing, because I care too much about preserving our democracy and system of government.' But he didn’t. The Republican instead suggested that he saw this as an actual possibility."

Failed presidential candidate Joe Walsh also got agitated, writing, "Here’s the deal Democrats, the time to stop Trump from declaring some bulls**t national security emergency is NOW. The time to stop him from f**king with/cancelling/federalizing the midterms is BEFORE he does it. Preempt the motherf**ker."

"Illegal and unconstitutional. Republicans have no interest in democracy when democracy gets in their way," tweeted the Democrats on the House Committee on Homeland Security. "They know what's coming in November and they are terrified."

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