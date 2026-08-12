Bishop Barron lands knockout punch on AOC over 'woke 1': 'She has to own up'

Economist Emily Brown — one of the myriad liberals who reflexively supported the oppressive COVID-19 policies that destroyed lives — decided in late 2022 that it was high time for Americans to forgive and forget and stated as much in an article titled "Let's Declare a Pandemic Amnesty."

In a similar fashion, Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) expects absolution without accountability — but in her case, for Democrats' years-long love affair with extremist policies, dehumanizing rhetoric, and destruction.

'No, it was brutal and inhumane.'

Robert Barron, the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester who serves on President Donald Trump's Religious Liberty Commission, hammered the champagne socialist on Tuesday, stating that her "giggling dismissal of 'Woke 1' as 'crazy'" was appalling.

Barron was reacting to a conversation between AOC and ABC News talking head Jonathan Karl. Karl asked Ocasio-Cortez on Sunday about the radical and unpopular proposals advanced by Democrats and democratic socialists — increasingly a difference without a distinction.

In her defense specifically of Francesca Hong — the failed Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who has called for the abolition of the police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the U.S. Senate, and Thanksgiving — Ocasio-Cortez suggested that Hong's radicalism was a thing of the past.

"She's moved away from it," said the congresswoman who previously expressed an interest in archiving the tweets of Trump supporters so that they could not "downplay or deny their complicity in the future."

Ocasio-Cortez added, "I have a local city councilman who has this saying: 'Woke 1 was crazy.'"

Karl responded: "Did the movement go too far with some of those positions? I mean, you briefly supported the idea of defunding the police."

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"I think that during this time ... especially during COVID, there was a huge opening of the Overton window," said Ocasio-Cortez. "We were shut down. There was some of the highest unemployment rates that we have seen because of those shutdowns. And I think that the doors were really open in trying to entertain any and every policy that was going to get us to a better place."

Rather than disavow the extreme positions adopted during that time, Ocasio-Cortez characterized them as beneficial. "I actually think that the discussions that were had in that time were quite fruitful," said the congresswoman.

Bishop Barron joined other critics in lambasting Ocasio-Cortez over her remarks.

"In case you’ve forgotten, she herself was one of the most passionate advocates of de-funding the police, tearing down statues of American heroes, establishing racial quotas, dividing the country between oppressors and oppressed, etc.," the Catholic bishop wrote Tuesday. "I quite agree that these policy recommendations and policies were 'crazy,' but she has to own up to endorsing them. More to the point, Woke 1 was not only misguided; it was cruel."

"One of the bitterest fruits of Wokeism was the cancel culture that resulted in armies of people losing jobs, reputations, and careers because they didn’t correspond to the reigning orthodoxy. I happen to know several people whose lives were devastated by Woke crusaders," continued Barron. "But now it’s just 'ha-ha, wasn’t that crazy.' No, it was brutal and inhumane."

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) also laid into Ocasio-Cortez, writing, "You don't get to spend years pushing to fundamentally transform the country, divide it on racial lines, inject DEI into every institution, and then try to brush it off as a minor misunderstanding when your worldview turns out to be extremely unpopular with the American people."

Normalcy advocate Robby Starbuck suggested that the socialist congresswoman is "saying this because wokeness is unpopular but she couldn't name 10 things she disagreed with."

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