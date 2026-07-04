Their likenesses were toppled, yet they still cast long shadows

Radicals worked with revolutionary gusto in recent years to erase America's past. In addition to melting down busts, digging up graves, renaming species, knocking out church windows, hiding artwork, killing off iconic brands, and advancing revisionist narratives, they did what all envy- and resentment-driven demolitionists — from the Jacobins to the Taliban — have done: They toppled and removed statues.

Among the giants whom the radicals fell but could never slay — a long list that includes Spanish missionary Junípero Serra and Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln — are two men in particular whose greatness not only secured for them pedestals and the ire of barbarians but made the nation today possible: George Washington and Christopher Columbus.

'Washington laid the groundwork for the steady march toward emancipation and liberty.'

Every toppled statue tells three stories: the first, about the people who raised it and the kind of person they thought worthy of public memorialization; the second, about the people who tore it down and what they want forgotten; and the third, about the kind of figure who can cast a shadow over lesser men even after his likeness is shattered.

Over two decades after becoming an American, Italian-born sculptor Pompeo Coppini produced — at the request of Henry Waldo Coe, a pioneer doctor and close friend of President Theodore Roosevelt — a 1,920-pound, roughly eight-foot bronze sculpture of his adopted homeland's first president, George Washington.

The statue, which the Portland Monuments Project currently lists as being "in storage in need of repair," depicts the great general who commanded the Continental Army to victory in the American War of Independence standing tall with a walking stick in his right hand and a tricorn hat in his left.

Coe, who would not live long enough to attend the statue's dedication ceremony on July 4, 1927, gave the monument to Portland, Oregon, to honor the 1926 sesquicentennial of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

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Portland.gov

The statue was installed outside the German American Society in northeast Portland's Rose City Park neighborhood and presented by Rev. William Wallace Youngson, the clergyman who established the Rose City Park Methodist Episcopal Church.

One comment shared during the recent city-led conversations about the statue reflects the apparent understanding of those who helped raise the statue a century ago:

The purpose of these statues is not to make a statement that these men are saints, but rather to honor their achievements and place in history. I want to briefly touch on Washington. Besides his leadership in the American Revolution and founding our country, Washington was remarkable in his commitment to republicanism. He refused an offer to be King, in the 18th century, in the age of absolute monarchs. This was the same time as Catherine the Great, Frederick the Great, and the height of the French ancien regime (before its demise during the French Revolution). He and the other founders created one of the first democratic bodies since the Roman Senate. True, our democracy was imperfect in the 1790s (and is today). But, Washington laid the groundwork for the steady march toward emancipation and liberty we have seen through 230 years of American history.

The barbarian horde evidently couldn't tolerate the sight of this great man.

On the eve of June 19, 2020, iconoclasts lit a fire on the statue's head, then tore it down. Vandals then spray-painted leftist slogans such as "genocidal colonist," "you're on native lands," "BLM," "1619," and "Big Floyd" on the toppled figure.

Rather than restore it to its pedestal, the city sent a tow truck to remove the first president's likeness and toss it into storage. No arrests were made in connection with this destructive episode.

According to the city of Portland, the statue will be returned to the public "pending relocation, restoration, repair, and the addition of new interpretive signage."

Regardless of whether this statue — paid for by a pioneer doctor, sculpted by an immigrant, and presented by a clergyman — will ultimately be restored, Washington's indelible mark can never be honestly denied, certainly not in an American state neighboring his namesake.

Christopher Columbus — the Italian "Admiral of the Ocean Sea" who sailed under the Spanish flag and whose four transatlantic voyages set the stage for American civilization — was one of the 2020 iconoclasts' most popular targets, with over 30 statues bearing his likeness toppled and/or removed during that leftist spasm of violence.

One of those monuments was a 7.3-foot statue carved in Italian Carrara marble by sculptor Mauro Bigarani, dedicated to the city of Baltimore by its Italian community and the Italian American Organization United of Maryland in commemoration of the discovery of America, and unveiled on Oct. 8, 1984, in Columbus Piazza by then-Mayor William Donald Schaefer and President Ronald Reagan.

The statue's marble base, itself nearly eight feet tall, stated, "Discoverer of America," and depicted the three ships of the Columbus fleet: the Santa Maria, the Pinta, and the Nina.

Reagan stated at the unveiling, "Americans of Italian descent have given a great deal to this country. Their contribution began 492 years ago when Christopher Columbus, the son of a Genoa weaver, set forth on a voyage of discovery that changed the world."

"The ideals, which many successive Italian immigrants brought with them, are at the very heart of America. I'm speaking of hard work, love of family, patriotism, and respect for God," continued the president. "Columbus challenged the unknown when he sailed westward in 1492. He was a man of vision who saw an opportunity, set down a plan, and then worked diligently to carry it forth."

Highlighting why Columbus is still remembered and why, in part, he is so hated by the forces of darkness, Reagan noted further, "When Columbus discovered America, he set in force a motion mightier than the world had ever known."

On July 4, 2020, the barbarian horde marched through Baltimore's Little Italy neighborhood in search of a target. After harassing restaurant patrons and other residents, they set to work on bringing down Columbus' likeness.

After finally yanking down the statue, members of the horde jumped on the broken figure and paraded around with marble fragments. An activist yelled over a megaphone, "Get him in the harbor. Get rid of this n****r," then the horde dragged the remains into the harbor.

The radicals marching across the city at the time of this particular iconoclastic episode reportedly demanded the defunding of police, reparations for blacks, and the removal of all statues "honoring white supremacists, owners of enslaved people, perpetrators of genocide, and colonizers."

Again, there were no arrests in connection with the incident. In fact, city officials effectively sanctioned the destruction.

A spokesman for then-Mayor Bernard Young said that the statue's destruction was part of a "re-examination taking place nationally and globally around some of these monuments and statues that may represent different things to different people."

'Christopher Columbus was the original American hero.'

Current Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, then serving as city council president, rushed to remind everyone that he previously advocated for the statue's removal: "I support Baltimore’s Italian-American community and Baltimore’s indigenous community. I cannot, however, support Columbus."

Like Washington, Columbus' memory could not be so easily erased from the minds of the many by a radical few. Nevertheless, President Donald Trump made sure that this particular statue would be raised in the nation's capital for all to see.

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Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

With pieces of the statue recovered from the harbor by the Knights of Columbus, local artist Tilghman Hemsley and his son Will built a 9.5-foot, 2,000-pound replica with the help of funds raised by Italian-American businessmen and $30,000 from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

After the city of Baltimore refused to install the replica in public, the Italian American Organizations United Inc. gifted it to the White House, which installed it on the north side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on March 22.

Trump thanked the Italian-American groups for the statue, noting that "Christopher Columbus was the original American hero and one of the most gallant and visionary men to ever walk the face of the Earth."

"Guided by steadfast prayer and unwavering fortitude and resolve, Columbus' voyage in 1492 carried thousands of years of wisdom, philosophy, reason, and culture across the Atlantic into the Americas — paving the way for the ultimate triumph of Western civilization less than three centuries later on July 4, 1776," added Trump.

The toppled Washington and Columbus statues each tell three stories, but in both cases, only the stories of the great and the grateful really matter. America is, after all, not the product of bitter demolitionists but of discoverers, pioneers, builders, and protectors — and those who carry on their legacy.

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