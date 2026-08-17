California Democrat probed over alleged 'inappropriate sexual conduct' with a staffer

The House Ethics Committee announced an investigation into allegations that a congressman from California had "inappropriate sexual conduct" with a House staffer.

Democrat Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California had previously admitted that he had an extramarital affair but had also denied violating the rules of the U.S. House.

'I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family.'

Gomez made the admission after a CNN report unearthed the investigation into allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship.

"Years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage that have caused real pain to my wife and family. Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven’t violated the law or House ethics rules, that doesn’t diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most," Gomez said at the time.

"I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family," he added. "I sought professional assistance to help re-center and heal the relationships that mean everything to me and move forward with the honesty, transparency, and respect that everyone deserves from the people they love. I continue to do this work."

The ethics panel said Monday that members of Congress are restricted from having sexual relations with House staffers.

Ironically, Gomez was one of the Democrats who called for the resignation of Eric Swalwell after he was also accused of inappropriate sexual behavior.

"My involvement in any campaign begins and ends with trust," he said at the time. "I cannot in good conscience remain in any role with this campaign, and I am stepping down from it effective immediately."

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Juliana Yamada/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The Democrat has represented California's 34th Congressional District since 2017.

Gomez is still accepting applications for internships at the website for his office.

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