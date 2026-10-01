'These people have to be exterminated': Man allegedly threatens to 'shoot up' Texas Capitol — as Trump visits the state

An alleged plot to kill people at the Texas state Capitol in Austin has been thwarted, law enforcement officials say.

The suspect made several threats indicating that he wanted to shoot up the Capitol, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

'I am going to the Capitol and I am going to shoot it up.'

40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr. of Converse was arrested at his home at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday, just one day before the alleged planned attack was to occur.

Texas DPS said officials received a tip about the alleged plot and determined along with FBI investigators that it was a credible threat.

President Donald Trump also happens to be visiting Texas on Thursday, in order to speak at a Peterbilt truck factory outside Dallas.

An arrest warrant claims that Caldera made the verbal threats while speaking with his friend, who then reported Caldera's alleged remarks to the authorities.

"I love you, if you don't see me again," Caldera allegedly said to his friend, adding, "I am going to the Capitol and I am going to shoot it up."

Caldera also allegedly told his friend that he was planning the attack because of his anger against AIPAC, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

He allegedly added about AIPAC, "These people have to be exterminated."

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post on social media that the suspect was apprehended only hours after officials received the tip.

"Threaten Americans or our institutions and law enforcement will move FAST. Investigation ongoing," he added.

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Caldera was booked into Bexar County Jail and given a $75,000 bond before being transferred to federal custody Wednesday night.

At the state level, he has been charged with third-degree felony making a terroristic threat against a public servant. Federal charges have not yet been announced.

In Nov. 2023 the suspect was charged with carrying a weapon without a license.

Officials said they believed there was no threat to the Capitol and there is increased law enforcement presence at the Capitol on Thursday.

"Texas will NOT tolerate threats of violence against our Capitol," said Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) on social media.

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