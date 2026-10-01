Glenn Beck: These Sharia law poll numbers are TERRIFYING

Justin Haskins of the Heartland Institute is sounding the alarm on a recent survey that revealed just how open Americans are to Sharia law.

The poll asked a series of questions regarding the Islamic legal system, and Haskins found that the younger an American is, the more likely he or she is to be in support of it.

“Twenty-one percent of all voters say that they have a somewhat positive view of Sharia law, which is radical. I mean, radical Islam is associated with this,” Haskins tells Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck of the first question asked.

“The younger you are, the more likely you are to have a positive view of Sharia law,” he adds.

But the questions only got more intense, and the answers got more alarming.

When they asked, “Would you support a law that requires public schools to teach about the benefits of Sharia law?”

"Eight percent said yes, 76% said no, 16% said not sure," says Haskins

“Which I don’t know how you could not be sure about that. Similar to the last question, the young people's support was much, much higher. Twenty-four percent of 18- to 24-year-olds said yes, they do want that law. Thirty-one percent of 25- to 29-year-olds, around 20% when you get into the late 30s, and it goes down until you get to 3% for people 40 and above,” Haskins explains.

The third question asked was, “If a majority of people in an American town, city, or state were to want Sharia law, would you support a proposal that would allow Sharia to become the legal code for all citizens in that town, city, or state?”

Seven percent said yes, 83% said no, 10% said not sure.

“I mean, this is overthrowing the Constitution. This is overthrowing the rule of law, is overthrowing individual liberty. You have a quarter of young people saying that they would favor that,” Haskins says.

And it’s only downhill from there.

Haskins calls the response to number four “astounding,” which was: “What poses a greater threat to America’s future? Sharia law or America’s alliance with Israel?”

Forty-three percent said Sharia law, while 25% said America’s alliance with Israel.

Bu number five may be the most disappointing.

“Which religious ideology poses a greater threat to America’s future? Sharia law or traditional Christianity?”

“Fifty-five percent said Sharia law. So that’s the majority, but it's only 55%. Thirteen percent said traditional Christianity. Twenty-three percent says neither poses a threat, which I think is a reasonable answer to have. And 9% says not sure,” Haskins explains.

“I mean, this is a pretty straightforward question. It’s either neither, or it's Sharia law. But nobody should be saying traditional Christianity,” he adds.

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