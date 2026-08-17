Company pushing 'post-binary' athletes gets support from LA Chargers coaches at pro-women's sports event

The coaches for the Los Angeles Chargers football team showed their support for women's sports — at an event with a media company that promotes nonbinary athletes.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh joined in with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and their defensive coordinator to wear shirts reading, "EVERYONE WATCHES WOMEN'S SPORTS," photos posted to the team's social media account showed.

'Performative and absolutely irrelevant to Chargers football, isn’t it?'

The images came from the team's Women in Sports Day event on Sunday at training camp. The shirts are a promotion for Nike and Togethxr, an organization founded by four female sports stars.

Togethxr chief content officer Jessica Robertson said in 2021 that the group promotes and supports nonbinary athletes.

"We ... recognize that we are in a world without binary," Robertson said. "We wanted to make sure that this felt inclusive, so X is a nod to being in a postbinary world and celebrating that."

The group has a page at its website dedicated to LGBTQIA+ athletes.

Many sports fans mocked the team and called them out for the "performative" gesture.

"If it was true you wouldnt have to put it on a f**king T-shirt," read one response.

"Performative and absolutely irrelevant to Chargers football, isn’t it?" said one detractor.

"Literally no one I know watches women's sports. The numbers themselves objectively tell you that viewership is *incredibly* low compared to men's sports. What motivated these otherwise intelligent guys to wake up in the morning and be like 'I want my shirt to lie today'?" replied another.

"This is obnoxiously performative and unnecessary lol," said another critic.

"Pandering. Let me know exactly what women's sports you watched and when. We don't need this. Just be normal," read another response.

It was unclear whether the coaches knew they were promoting women's sports through a company that supports a "post-binary" world, though the team held a similar event with Togethxr in 2025.



RELATED: LA Times is getting vicious online backlash for bizarre headline on trans-identifying athlete

The Los Angeles Chargers did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Blaze News.

The kickoff for the newest NFL season is just weeks away.

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