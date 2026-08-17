Trump team slams 'disgusting and inhumane' question from 'disgraceful' CNN reporter

The president's online rapid response team absolutely lambasted a CNN reporter who insinuated that President Donald Trump was having a romantic relationship with a younger staffer.

Senior White House correspondent Kristen Holmes asked the president about the suggestion made by Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) on Monday.

'These scumbags are the lowest of the low.'

"Jon Ossoff said you'd rather travel with your aide Natalie Harp than build the ballroom and do your job as president; what is your response?" Holmes asked.

"You mean Pee-wee Herman? Pee-wee Herman look-alike?" he responded about Ossoff.

"No, I would much rather do other things," Trump added. "We're building a great facility here. We're fixing a White House that hasn't been taken care of."

The Trump team responded more fully on social media to Holmes.

"[Kristen Holmes] is a disgraceful, humiliating embarrassment to her alleged profession. @POTUS hosts a hero lifeguard in the Oval Office and she uses it as an opportunity to take a cheap shot about one of President Trump's staffers. These scumbags are the lowest of the low," read the message."

40 minutes later, the team added a second insult.

"Someday, your children will come across your disgusting and inhumane question," the statement read. "They will be sickened and embarrassed to have a parent be so callous and vindictive. It’s quite troubling."

Alayna Treene, a fellow White House correspondent for CNN, defended her colleague.

"What a horrible to thing to say. Kristen is an incredible reporter, person and, above all, mother. I don't understand such a reaction to a journalist asking the president for his response to something a Democratic senator has leveled against him," she wrote.

Harp is the president's personal assistant.

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Steven Cheung, the White House director of communications, also jumped into the fray.

"Jon Jackoff has to be the biggest cuck loser in politics," he posted on social media. "Instead of denigrating hard working people serving their country, Jon should look deep into his soul and ask himself why he's a miserable person who hates this country. It's because he's a radical, extremist Dumocrat."

CNN released a statement defending Holmes.

"Kristen Holmes is one of the most respected and accomplished journalists covering the White House. This afternoon, she did her job and asked the president of the United States a tough, relevant, and newsworthy question on behalf of the American people," read the CNN statement.

"Public officials are free to challenge reporting they disagree with, but personal attacks on journalists for asking questions are beneath the office and inconsistent with the principles of a free press," the channel added. "We stand firmly behind Kristen and reject these attacks in the strongest possible terms."

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