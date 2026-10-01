Protesters help 2 migrants escape Border Patrol after hours-long standoff on roof in New York

Activists in a town in Upstate New York are celebrating their efforts to help two men escape U.S. Border Patrol agents by climbing onto a roof.

At one point the officers were able to obtain a ladder to try to get to the two men, but the men pushed the ladder off the roof and continued their hours-long standoff.

Police did not aid in any arrests related to the 'Border Patrol investigation, the property complaints, or the demonstration.'

The incident began in Oswego, New York, at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Syracuse.com.

Oswego police said they were called to the scene over a report of a reckless driver, which ended up being the agents on an immigration enforcement operation.

Oswego Mayor Robert Corradino said the police chief told him that federal agents were pursuing a man in a car who was able to get away and get on the roof of a home on 7th Street.

In a statement released Thursday, Corradino confirmed that Border Patrol was attempting to "apprehend multiple individuals on federal judicial warrants" and that "the individuals fled from a vehicle after a brief pursuit."

Then, citing advisement from the police chief, Corradino added that "the subjects managed to climb to the second-story roof of the residence and refused to come down."

That's when neighbors and activists appeared and harassed the officers involved in the standoff. They demanded to know if the officers had warrants for the two men and yelled at the officers to leave.

The protesters tossed water bottles to the men and applauded when a man caught one, Syracuse.com reported.

One online influencer who reportedly claimed to be a U.S. Marine veteran documented the efforts of the protesters to drive away the officers.

At about 7:30 p.m., the agents left after about a six-hour standoff. The protesters then organized to make sure they weren't being fooled into leaving so that the officers could return and detain the two men.

Estimates indicate more than 70 protesters participated, according to Syracuse.com.

In his statement, Mayor Corradino tried to assuage those accusing city officers of helping the immigration enforcement mission.

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"Our police officers acted swiftly to support the school district, protect private property, and de-escalate conflicts as they emerged," the mayor wrote. "Our firefighters responded to a 911 call solely to provide a safe means of egress, a reminder that their mission is always centered on safety, not enforcement."

He added that police did not aid in any arrests related to the "Border Patrol investigation, the property complaints, or the demonstration."

A Blaze News request for comment from the Department of Homeland Security was not returned in time for publishing.

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