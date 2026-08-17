Florida man faces felonies after furious feud with neighbor erupts into alleged fecal attack, fistfight, and scooter threat

A Florida man is facing felony charges after police say he hurled dog feces at his neighbor before the dispute escalated into a physical fight and an alleged threat involving a child’s metal scooter.

According to Law and Crime, citing a probable cause affidavit, a couple reported to police that they have had an "ongoing dispute" with their neighbor regarding dog feces being left on their respective driveways.

'There's two sides to this story.'

The husband told police that the dispute "escalated" when the neighbor, 35-year-old Trey Decloedt, entered the couple's home without their permission, the affidavit said, according to Law and Crime.

The affidavit said the neighbor informed detectives that Decloedt was "visibly irate" and had dog feces in his hand, the outlet continued.

Decloedt began yelling at the couple before he "intentionally threw dog feces" at the husband and struck him, the affidavit added, according to Law and Crime.

The outlet reported, "The husband reportedly shoved Decloedt back out of the home, under the carport, and a physical fight between the two men ensued."

The affidavit stated that Decloedt punched the husband in the face, then picked up a "child's scooter" and "raised the metal frame above his head in a menacing posture" while verbally threatening his neighbor, the outlet added.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said they responded to the residence in Leesburg, where they observed a red mark on the husband's forehead and "animal feces" on the outside of the neighbor's house.

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Police said Decloedt accused his neighbor of not cleaning up after his dogs.

According to WKMG-TV, Decloedt told officers, "I've complained about the dogs sh**ting in my yard. I said something to his old lady about it. She said she would pick it up. Four hours later, it was still there. I set it on the edge of the driveway right there."

Police said Decloedt claimed that he and his neighbors had a mutual understanding that they could enter each other's homes without knocking.

However, the neighbors reportedly disputed the open-door policy.

WKMG reported, "The victim produced a recording he sent to Decloedt in which the victim reportedly told Decloedt that he was no longer welcome in his home."

Decloedt said he went to his neighbor's home to address the dog poop allegations, Law and Crime reported. Decloedt told police that the neighbor shoved him first, which led to a physical fight.

"I mean, he scratched my neck all up when he grabbed me. There’s two sides to this story," Decloedt told officers, as seen on the police bodycam video.

Bodycam video shows an officer asking Decloedt to step outside of his home so police could photograph his alleged injuries but is seen on video refusing to come outside.

Police bodycam footage then shows officers arresting Decloedt.

Decloedt was hit with charges of burglary with battery, a first-degree felony; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a third-degree felony; and simple battery, a misdemeanor.

Decloedt was released from jail after posting $16,000 bond at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 9, according to jail records.

Decloedt is scheduled to appear in court at 8 a.m. on Aug. 31.

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