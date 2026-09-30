DOJ hilariously MOCKS Newsom after he signs bills to restrict ICE operations in California

California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom is getting mocked by a U.S. attorney after he signed new orders intended to restrict federal immigration operations in his state.

Newsom has tried to position himself as the foremost opponent to the Trump administration in an attempt to bolster his image ahead of a possible presidential run in 2028.

'Governor, we’ve been through this already. If you want to regulate federal agents, you have to win a federal election.'

Newsom's press office said Tuesday that he issued new restrictions on "flash-bang grenades and explosive breaching charges" that included their use in immigration enforcement.

First Assistant United States Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli responded with ridicule.

"Or what? You’re going to write us a ticket," he replied on social media.

The governor also touted 21 bills he signed to "protect Californians from Trump’s Orwellian immigration tactics."

Essayli responded again with mockery.

"Governor, we’ve been through this already. If you want to regulate federal agents, you have to win a federal election," he wrote.

"Until then, you have no jurisdiction," Essayli added. "Accordingly, I have advised DHS to disregard your bill attempting to ban safe and effective less-lethal tools that agents need to escalate dangerous situations."

Among the steps Newsom took was a restriction on shock gloves approved for use by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and also a 25% tax on private detention centers he claimed was the first of its kind in the nation.

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The governor has also expanded public access to detention centers in an attempt to increase transparency and increase "health, safety, and oversight requirements" for civil detention facilities.

The governor has admitted that he's considering running for president but said he would bow out if Kamala Harris ran again.

"Why would I? I wouldn’t do that to her. I wouldn’t do that to you; I wouldn’t waste everyone’s time," said Newsom to Jake Tapper. "Who needs that?"