Gavin Newsom says he’d step aside for Kamala Harris — Sara Gonzales calls it 'hilarious'

Gavin Newsom (D) has been openly discussing the possibility of a 2028 presidential run, but the California governor says there is one person who would take him out of the race: Kamala Harris.

During a CNN interview with Jake Tapper, the pair discussed the election while fly-fishing in Montana, and Newsom said he “wouldn’t run if [Harris] ran.”

“If she runs, you will not?” Tapper asked.

“Of course not. Why would I? I wouldn’t do that to her. I wouldn’t do that to you, I wouldn’t waste everyone’s time,” Newsom said, adding, “Who needs that?”

“What do you mean?” Tapper pressed further, confused. “That doesn’t even make sense to me.”

“I just, I wouldn’t. No, I wouldn’t. First of all, electorally, it’s a gift from God for everybody else. They'd enjoy the hell out of it. Mutual assured destruction. It services no greater good,” Newsom responded.

“I mean, you do whatever you want, I don’t care. But like, counterargument, would be, like, she had her shot. And you’ve never run, and she’s run twice,” Tapper answered.

“That would be the approach to the campaign. Certainly, that would be the case you’d make. Pretty good one actually,” Newsom added.

BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales finds the exchange “hilarious for so many different reasons.”

“They’re just out in the middle of Montana fly-fishing as those two I’m sure do all the time. I’m sure they’re very avid fly-fishers. And the fact that Jake Tapper is like, ‘Well, but what?’ And then he says, ‘I mean, I don’t care,’” Gonzales says.

“Obviously Jake Tapper doesn’t at all care about the state of the Democrat Party or the candidates that they run or have any vested interest in making sure the Democrats pick a good candidate,” she continues.

“Sure, Jake,” she adds.

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