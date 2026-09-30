Glenn Beck: The multitrillion-dollar ‘AI debt’ crisis unfolding in front of our eyes

Artificial intelligence is being sold as a necessary, giant leap forward. But there’s another story unfolding beneath it: a borrowing spree unlike anything America has ever seen.

And Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck is sounding the alarm, asking, “Who is borrowing more money now than anybody in America besides the federal government?”

“The people who are borrowing more money than anybody else are the people building artificial intelligence,” he explains, and the company SoftBank is among them.

“SoftBank just borrowed $11 billion in junk bonds, paying as much as 9 and 3/4%,” he says.

“Oracle’s interest bill for one quarter jumped 55%. Their interest is now $1.4 billion. JP Morgan expects $4 trillion of AI debt to be issued between now and 2030."

"That’s a tenth of our national debt borrowed,” he continues.

“And just in time, as the price of borrowing is climbing. This is like building your dream house with an adjustable-rate mortgage,” he says. “And the rate just keeps being adjusted, and it’s always up. How long would that last?”

And now one of the biggest data center landlords in the country, CoreWeave, is “[telling] its investors that every one-point rise in interest rates costs it another $30 million a year.”

“Then last week, Brookings put a price on the whole thing. $10.3 trillion for America’s AI build-out between 2025 and 2032,” Glenn says.

“What is the debt in the interest on that?”

“Now, you measure that against the size of the economy,” he continues. “That is bigger than the canals. That’s bigger than electrifying the entire country. That’s bigger than the interstate highway system. That’s bigger than the railroads.”

However, this is a massive bet the AI companies are making — as a recent Gallup poll says 71% of Americans don’t want a data center in their own towns.

“This is the biggest bet in not American history — in human history. This, let me say it again, the biggest bet in all of human history,” Glenn says.

“When a bet is too big to fail and too sacred to question, there’s only one place the bill can go,” he explains. “One place.”

“I want you to ask one question of your congressman, and I want you to send a clear message to everybody in Washington. Ask this question: If it goes wrong, who pays? If the answer is fuzzy, so is the plan,” he continues. “And it will end up being on your shoulders.”

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.