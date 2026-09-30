New York Times gets ROASTED over bizarre framing of alleged terror attack on plane — and the Times responds

The editors of the New York Times responded to online furor and ridicule over their headline that minimized the alleged attempted hijacking of a plane heading to Israel.

While many were praising the crew and passengers who rushed to stop the alleged terror attack Wednesday, the Times was seemingly downplaying the incident on social media.

'Why does the @nytimes act as a propagandist for terrorists?'

"Breaking news: A plane flying from Dubai to Israel was diverted after an altercation between the pilot and co-pilot, Israeli officials said," read the Times post on social media.

A community note provided context the Times had neglected to mention:

This was not simply an “altercation between pilots”. The co-pilot stabbed the captain, attempted to take over the aircraft with mostly Israeli citizens on board, children included. Passengers forcibly subdued the attacker after the plane dove 15,000 feet.

Critics pounced on the opportunity to pummel the Times on social media.

"The New York Times is just laughable. ... An attempted terrorist attack on a flight from Dubai to Israel, and they call it a 'clash'?" responded news anchor Stella Escobedo.

"This isn’t real journalism."

"An altercation is how you describe an argument. An attempted terrorist hijacking is how you describe this incident. Dishonesty and deception is how you describe the New York Times," replied entrepreneur Phil Bak.

"Anything that happens to Israelis, the NYT downplays. Anything that happens to Palestinians they exaggerate and then issue a correction," said independent investigator Eyal Yakoby.

"Just a little scuffle between two guys, ya know. Nothing to see here. Shame on you, @nytimes!" replied New York City Councilwoman Inna Vernikov.

"'An altercation'??? Why does the @nytimes act as a propagandist for terrorists?" said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

After five hours into the online kerfuffle, the Times released a defiant statement.

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"Our headlines and live coverage contain all the facts we're able to confirm as we confirm them," the statement read. "Unlike activists and partisans, we don't publish speculation or unverified information."

In a statement Wednesday, Flydubai also described the incident as an "altercation ... in the flight deck."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greeted the passengers from the terror attack and called them heroes for taking down the alleged attempted hijacker.

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