This new list of possible Democrat presidential candidates for 2028 is a TOTAL JOKE

The 2028 presidential race may still be years away, but a Washington Post article reveals that Democrats are already gaming out their next candidate — and BlazeTV host Pat Gray isn’t impressed by much of the field.

Though he does think one of them could pose a problem for Republicans.

“Democrats recommended that South Carolina vote first in the Democrat process. That boosts black voters' representation in picking the nominee and Kamala Harris’ fortunes, given that the former vice president and 2024 nominee is probably the candidate on this list with the most support among black women,” Gray reads.

“She’s been rallying voters for the midterm elections by touting her controversial plan to abolish the Electoral College and add justices to the Supreme Court,” he continues. “Oh, that is — that can’t happen."

Gavin Newsom is also on the list, alongside Josh Shapiro, who Gray notes is “not going to make it because Democrats hate Jews.”

“They’re too anti-Semitic now,” he says.

Unsurprisingly, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made the short list as well.

“Democrat socialists are having their own moment after helping New York City mayor become mayor. They and the broader progressive movement ousted longtime members of Congress in deep-blue cities and won a hard-fought primary in Michigan,” Gray reads from the Post article.

However, he notes that “she won’t say that Israel should be destroyed, so she’s not good enough for the DSA.”

Another potential candidate that Gray says is a “frightening possibility” is Mark Kelly.

“He’s a veteran, former astronaut,” he explains.

“We were told that this was Obama’s guy, that Obama wanted instead of Kamala in the beginning after Joe Biden dropped out,” Jeff Fisher chimes in, adding that he also has a bad case of “Trump derangement syndrome.”

“Then they have to mention, of course, Pete Buttigieg, because, well, you’d be homophobic if you don’t mention him,” Gray says.

“We don’t want to be homophobic, and neither does the Washington Post,” he says.

Also on the list is Gretchen Whitmer, who Gray says “nobody cares about” any more.

“She’s a nightmare,” Fisher says.

“I think she’s out,” Gray adds.

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis, and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.