CAUGHT: James Talarico quietly ERASED his radical past from his website

As Texas Democrat James Talarico campaigns for the U.S. Senate, he's attempting to reinvent himself by scrubbing his website of his far-left beliefs — and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t letting him get away with it.

“Texas Democrat Senate candidate James Talarico is running from his past because he knows he can’t get elected in Texas if he tells the truth. So much so that he scrubbed his website when he announced his Senate run to remove references to trans kids and Republican extremism and all of the other crazy radical views that he has,” Gonzales says.

Prior to his run, his website read: “I’m not afraid to stand up to Republican extremism. I’ve led the fight against their efforts to bully trans kids, ban books, whitewash our history curriculum, gut public education with the private school voucher scam, and force their Christian nationalist agenda onto the people of Texas.”

“You’ll notice he says, he mentions that Republican extremists are 'bullying trans kids and banning books,'” Gonzales says.

As late as August 2025, his website also read, “I’m committed to building momentum for bold, progressive ideas — no matter how long it takes.”

“And then curiously in early September 2025 as he was announcing his Senate run, these sentences just poof, vanished, out of nowhere,” Gonzales says.

She points out that Talarico’s website also now reads that he’s fighting “billionaire mega donors” instead of “Republican extremism.”

“There’s nothing in there about trans kids anymore. It’s just ‘expanding job opportunities for young adults,'” she says.

“And then, of course, in his ‘Why I’m running’ page, it says, ‘The biggest divide in this country is not left to right, but top versus bottom,’” she continues, “Which, first of all, I mean, the jokes write themselves, right?”

And it gets worse, as in 2021, Talarico headlined a Pride event in Taylor, Texas, with an 11-year-old drag queen.

“This poor, young boy who has been confused by adults in his life, performed for both children and adults at the event. And by the way, at that same event was another notable drag queen in attendance, a man who goes by the name Sedonya Face,” Gonzales says, disgusted.

“So in fact, James Talarico is a big supporter of grown men dressed as women dancing provocatively in front of young children,” she adds.

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