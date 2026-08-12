Francesca Hong, a democratic socialist state assemblywoman with an unmistakable contempt for America, made a play for the Wisconsin governor's mansion.

Recent polls signaled that Hong — a white-hating, anti-Thanksgiving radical who voted against making the sexual grooming of children a felony and expressed a desire to abolish the police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the U.S. Senate — had an excellent chance of beating the Democratic establishment candidate, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley, in Wisconsin's Democratic primary.

'These things can happen.'

Election night did not, however, turn out in her favor.

The radical endorsed by Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) and Ro Khanna (Calif.) lost to Crowley by a fraction of a percent. With 98% of the votes in, the Associated Press reported that Crowley had defeated Hong 39.8% to 39.4%.

The results were initially delayed after an alleged download error by Milwaukee city officials.

Milwaukee Election Commissioner Paulina Gutierrez explained during a late-night press conference that she went to drop off tens of thousands of ballots at the Milwaukee County Courthouse only to discover that five of the nine USB sticks "had the audit log downloaded and not the results."

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"It's a human error. These things can happen," said Gutierrez.

The election official said that they had to go back to the operation center and re-download the voting data.

Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson later announced that Crowley beat Hong in the county by 65,131 to 62,739 votes.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers endorsed Crowley and said that he "earned this win and the accolades."

Garren Randolph, Crowley's campaign manager, thanked Hong for sharing her "vision of Wisconsin," and suggested that Crowley is now "focused on bringing people together, earning the support of Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and anyone who believes Wisconsin is at its best when we work together and deliver results."