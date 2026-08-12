'There was blood everywhere': Security video captures pit bulls sneaking in through doggy doors of home

A Texas family's surveillance video captured the moment two pit bull dogs snuck into their home through doggy doors and lethally attack their beloved pets.

The homeowner, who spoke to KHOU-TV but did not want to be identified, said she had gone to a Houston Astros baseball game with her son when she starting getting Ring camera alerts.

'We're sorry about what happened. We did not mean for it to happen. It was a fluke, a fluke accident.'

She said she asked her neighbor Kendra Donald to check on her home through the garage, and she told KHOU that she screamed when she saw the aftermath.

"There was blood everywhere," she said.

Donald's husband and son rushed to help when they heard her scream, and they brought out one of the family's injured dogs, while Donald stayed with the other dog as it died.

"I laid down with Charlie, and I just told him what a good boy he was," she said.

She said he wagged his tail before finally dying.

On Friday, investigators with Montgomery County Animal Services met with the family whose dogs were attacked and also with the owners of the pit bulls.

"We're sorry about what happened. We did not mean for it to happen. It was a fluke, a fluke accident," said one of the owners, who also did not want to be identified.

The owner said the dogs had never been aggressive before the incident and that the owners were cooperating with investigators.

The animal services agency released a statement to KHOU.

"We recognize this is a tragic and traumatic situation for everyone involved, and our thoughts are with those affected," read the statement in part.

"Montgomery County Animal Services takes incidents of this nature very seriously and is actively investigating this case," they added. "Because the investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment on the status of the investigation or discuss any potential enforcement actions at this time."

Neighbors told KHOU that they helped clean up the home before the homeowner's son returned in order to avoid him being traumatized any more.

KHOU also obtained video of the pit bulls coming into the home after the family's two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels went inside.

RELATED: Arizona mom nearly mauled to death by pit bull she rescued from homeless person and nurtured to health for 4 years

The homeowners said they are scared to go outside into their yard and they never let their surviving dog go out without accompaniment.

Donald said neighbors fear the possibility of another attack. She also said more should be done to prevent the attacks.

"Yes, absolutely. More than just a simple citation for $125. There's a whole family devastated here," she added.

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