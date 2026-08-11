MASSIVE PROTEST against illegal migrants OVERRUNNING tiny Spanish province: 'Enough, Ceuta won't give up!'

The residents of a tiny Spanish province in Northern Africa mounted a mass protest to call for action against the tens of thousands of illegal aliens who tried to breach the border from Morocco.

The protesters gathered at the Plaza de la Constitución under the slogan, "Enough, Ceuta won’t give up!" and waved Spanish flags while singing their national anthem, according to Reuters.

'One day it’s 500 people, the next, 70,000, and they cannot be sent back! What kind of law allows for rejection by land but not by sea ...'

Dozens of migrants perished in the waters trying to swim into Ceuta from Morocco in order to try to gain entry into Spain.

The protest was reportedly organized in part by leaders in the four main religious communities in Ceuta: Christian, Jewish, Muslim, and Hindu.

Samuel Levy, a member of Ceuta's Jewish community, spoke about the protest to a local news outlet.

"There comes a point where the government’s inaction becomes overwhelming. We cannot live with this sword of Damocles hanging over us," Levy said.

Some suspect the migrants were motivated to overrun Ceuta after a Spanish Supreme Court ruling saying migrants crossing into the country by sea deserved due process before being turned back, unlike those coming by land.

Levy referred to that suspicion directly.

"One day it’s 500 people, the next, 70,000, and they cannot be sent back! What kind of law allows for rejection by land but not by sea in a country surrounded by coastline?" he added.

"We need protection. We need the agreements that were reached to be honored," said Mercedes Canca, a representative of the Catholic community.

"Morocco said that after the events of 2021, this would not happen again," she added, referring to a previous migrant invasion. "Five years have passed, and it has happened again, only this time on an extreme scale. It is unsustainable."

RELATED: Spain says 25,000 migrants have been expelled from tiny Ceuta territory — with 34 DEATHS

Levy went on to point out that the four communities lived in peace and harmony in Ceuta before the migrants overran the province.

"Ceuta is peace and concordance," he said.

The U.S. State Department issued a statement condemning the circumstances that led to the invasion.

"This unacceptable incident is the direct result of the Spanish government's deliberate efforts to enable and facilitate mass illegal migration into Europe," the agency said in a statement. "We are considering actions to defend Americans at home and abroad from this threat and stand ready to assist other European allies considering similar options."

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