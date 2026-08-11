Joe Scarborough freaks out after realizing who Democrats are getting into bed with

It's now dawning on some liberals that there's nothing funny about the clowns taking over the Democratic circus.

MS NOW talking head Joe Scarborough, for instance, was left momentarily speechless on Monday after sharing a video in which Megan Romer, the national co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America, not only blames Israel for its attack by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, but notes that she would have stood in solidarity with Hamas in the immediate aftermath of the massacres.

'I really don't want to hear from the DSA anymore.'

In an interview with the New Yorker's David Remnick released Friday, Romer detailed the DSA's platform, including its views on Israel. Romer condemned Israel and expressed support for a "one-state solution": a "free Palestine with the capital in Jerusalem."

Remnick noted that Darializa Avila Chevalier — the Islamic anti-police, anti-Israel, anti-border socialist now poised to win a congressional seat in New York as a Democrat — attended the pro-Hamas rally held in Times Square on Oct. 8, 2023, which featured signs justifying the terror attacks and was organized by radical groups, including Al-Awda New York.

When asked whether she supports Chevalier attending the rally, Romer said, "Yeah, I do," and noted that she too would have attended the rally had she been able.

"One day after the slaughter of 1,200 people and taking of over 200 hostages, you would've come and rallied behind Hamas?" asked Remnick.

"I think that October 7 was largely inevitable," answered Romer. "If you put people in an open-air concentration camp, and you deprive them of rights, of dignity, of food, of the ability to live in safety, you have to expect that they are going to not take that for that long."

"You cannot put people in a cage and expect them not to revolt," added the socialist.

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Spencer Platt/Getty Images (R)

After playing a clip of the exchange on "Morning Joe" on Monday, Scarborough appeared stunned.

He broke the silence to state, "The co-chair of the DSA supported going to a pro-Hamas rally the day after Hamas gleefully slaughtered more Jews on October 7 than any day the Jews were slaughtered since the Holocaust. Women raped. Young children shot in front of their parents. Parents shot in front of young children. The DSA co-chair, which means the DSA, supports that."

'This is about the Democrats once again fumbling the football on the 2-yard line.'

"I really don't want to hear from the DSA anymore," added the liberal host, "that they're about economic justice or health care. This would be like going to a pro-Al-Qaeda rally on September 12, which I'm sure many people in the DSA would say, 'Well, that would be perfectly fine because look at the U.S. policies throughout the years.'"

The talking head who officially left the GOP in October 2017 — for supposedly abandoning its fiscal principles — implored the Democratic Party to reject the DSA ahead of the primary elections on Tuesday in Wisconsin and Minnesota.

In Wisconsin, Francesca Hong — a card-carrying DSA member who has expressed a desire to abolish the police, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the U.S. Senate — is likely to win the Democratic Party's nomination in the state's gubernatorial race.

In Minnesota, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan — who does not identify as a socialist but is nevertheless a leftist similarly extreme in her views — is up against establishment Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in the Gopher State's Democratic Senate primary.

"There's nothing wrong with the Democrats supporting economic justice. There's nothing wrong with the Democrats supporting, you know, cutting taxes, or getting rid of the Trump taxes and making billionaires pay more in taxes," said Scarborough. "That’s a legitimate mainstream debate for people to have."

He suggested, however, "I don't need people telling me, 'Oh, you have to just turn a blind eye to people saying that women getting raped on October 7 didn’t matter in the grand scheme of things.' Americans aren't going to support that."

"This is about the Democrats once again fumbling the football on the two-yard line when they have the chance to make great gains but being ... too woke to call out the obvious," said Scarborough.

Scarborough underscored that it's prudent for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) to call out the extremism of the DSA and those socialists making inroads in the Democratic Party — or to, at the very least, call pro-terrorist rape apologetics "despicable."

"It's crazy that we're even having this conversation!" he shouted.

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