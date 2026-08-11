Shotgun-toting homeowner blasts tires out of burglary suspects' car — and alleged crooks hilariously fall in line

A homeowner in Richmond, New York, noticed something on his home security system Sunday night that prompted him to call 911 — and also to grab his shotgun and confront the disturbance himself.

"He was receiving live surveillance footage of two individuals entering a property that he owns," Undersheriff Michael Rago of the Ontario County Sheriff's Office told WHAM-TV. "He lives close by, and while he remained on the phone with the 911 center, he responded to the location."

'We actually received a 911 call from one of the occupants in the residence.'

The homeowner arrived to find a suspicious vehicle parked discreetly on the property and lights flickering inside the home, Rago added to the station.

With that, the homeowner called out to those inside his property and shot out the vehicle's tires, WHAM said.

"At that time, we actually received a 911 call from one of the occupants in the residence, stating that they were in there and that they were going to cooperatively exit with their hands up," Rago added to the station.

When deputies arrived, they took 19-year-old Alexandria Mosher and 22-year-old Dominick Wood, both of Lima, into custody, WHAM reported.

Deputies found Mosher and Wood in possession of items from inside the home, the sheriff's office told the station, adding that the pair were charged with second-degree burglary before being released after their arraignment.

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The homeowner has not been charged, the station said.

"A word to the wise is to understand ... when you can and can't use deadly physical force," Rago noted to WHAM. "This wouldn't be considered deadly physical force. ..."

The undersheriff also offered the following advice, according to the station: "At the end of the day, you know ... we don't need more victims. We don't need victims injured. We don't need suspects or defendants, you know, injured. ... I come back to being a being a good witness for law enforcement."

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