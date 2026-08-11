America’s fastest-growing Christian voice is joining Blaze Media

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Josh Howerton, Lakepointe Church pastor and host of 'Live Free,' joins Blaze Media to share the gospel and apply Scripture to the issues of the day.
At Blaze Media, we strive to consistently bring you the best conservative talent on the market. Today, we’re excited to announce that pastor and podcaster Josh Howerton has joined our lineup.
As senior pastor of Lakepointe Church in Dallas, Texas, and host of one of the fastest-growing shows in the faith and culture space, “Live Free,” Howerton brings a large and loyal audience of faithful churchgoers and cultural observers who value his clear, biblically grounded perspective on the issues of our day.
Howerton told us he’s excited about joining the Blaze Media team because it allows him to accomplish the two things he’s “most passionate” about: “Telling everybody everywhere the good news of Jesus Christ" and applying "the whole word of God to the issues of the whole world.”
“This partnership advances both, so we’re in and excited about it,” he said.
We share in that excitement.
“Josh has built something rare: a podcast with genuine chart momentum and a growing audience that’s actively looking for clarity on faith and culture,” said Tyler Cardon, CEO of Blaze Media. “'Live Free' fits naturally into our lineup, and we think our distribution can help Josh reach even more people hungry for the truth.”
“Live Free with Josh Howerton” launches today on BlazeTV+, YouTube, and major podcast platforms.
"Live Free with Josh Howerton" is currently ranked #2 in Apple Podcasts' religion and spirituality category and #39 overall. It has also surpassed 1 million YouTube subscribers, with an audience that spans committed churchgoers, conservatives, and cultural observers alike. Josh is building something special, and we're honored to come alongside him and his team to support and amplify the great work that he's doing.
When you subscribe to BlazeTV+, you’re helping us bring more voices like Josh Howerton to Blaze Media, voices willing to speak clearly about faith, culture, and the issues shaping our country.
Join BlazeTV+ and start watching Josh today at blazetv.com/JOSH. Use promo code JOSH40 to get $40 off your subscription.
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BlazeTV Staff
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