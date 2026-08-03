Homeowner opens fire on burglar who was on parole for previous burglary conviction, cops say. There won't be future offenses.

A homeowner in Rochester, New York, early Monday opened fire on a burglar who was on parole for a previous burglary conviction, police told WHAM-TV.

Officers responded to Avery Street on the city's west side around 4:30 a.m. following a 911 call about gunshots coming from a nearby home, the station said.

'The homeowner did what he needed to do, to protect his home and himself. End of story.'

Police told WHAM a second call came from a homeowner who said he shot an individual who broke into his home.

Officers found the burglar in the home's kitchen, the station said, adding that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told WHAM the homeowner has a valid New York state pistol permit and used a legally owned and registered handgun in the incident; the station added that the homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

The homeowner did not know the burglar, who was on parole for a previous burglary conviction, police told the station, adding that the suspect's identity has not been released.

Police added to WHAM that the home in question had been burglarized at least twice since June.

Monday's incident remains under investigation, the station said.

Police Captain Frank Umbrino told WHEC-TV that the shooting "appears to be justified" and that "my message is don't break into houses."

Neighbors told Umbrino that they've also been victims of recent break-ins, WHEC added.

RELATED: Thug allegedly threatens to kill homeowner, enters victim's residence. But homeowner fights back with baseball bat — and gun.

A number of commenters sounded off underneath WHAM's story:

"Well, [the suspect] is no longer a problem for law-abiding citizens of Rochester," one commenter said.

"Ah — another feel good story!" another user declared. "I hope the innocent homeowner has not been traumatized by this incident."

"The homeowner did what he needed to do, to protect his home and himself. End of story," another commenter wrote. "I just hope he gets some help. Taking a life, even if it's justified, can't be an easy thing."

"When it comes to someone breaking into my house, you get one warning — that's it," another user stated. "If you are still in my house when I get down the stairs, you are going to get shot. I don't care who you are or what race you are, they will be calling the meat wagon to take you out of my home. I legally own my gun and I shoot 3 or 4 times a week. Oh, and I would grab my shotgun with deer slugs to [ensure] your visit to the great beyond."

"Isn't it scary in NY, where the homeowner is still worried he might be charged?" another commenter asked. "NY is awful for victim rights. If I were him, I'd get a lawyer."

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