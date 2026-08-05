Mike Rowe nukes DSA commies, then takes a moment to bask in the fallout

The Democratic Party is undergoing a hostile takeover by democratic socialists and similarly minded radicals who've made no secret of their contempt for the United States and desire to transform it into something wholly unrecognizable.

After electoral successes in Colorado and New York, the Democratic Socialists of America enjoyed another victory on Tuesday in Michigan with DSA-backed state Rep. Donavan McKinney handily beating Rep. Shri Thanedar and Islamic leftist Abdul El-Sayed defeating Haley Stevens, the candidate preferred by the Democratic establishment, for the U.S. Senate nomination.

'What's the point of tolerating that?'

Prior to this latest Democratic primary bloodbath, blue-collar hero and former host of "Dirty Jobs" Mike Rowe weighed in on the party's embrace of "an ideology that has been proven, demonstrably, to be a really bad idea."

In a lengthy post that prompted the usual suspects to melt down, Rowe noted that it was "alarming to see how quickly communism has been embraced by so many, but it's even more alarming, to see how many have yet to condemn it, in favor of sheltering under a 'big tent.'"

Establishment Democrats, impotent to stop their party's takeover, have resorted in recent days to "big tent" talk as an apparent means of coping.

When asked, for instance, whether he was comfortable with El-Sayed, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said during a press conference on Tuesday, "Look, we are a big tent party, and being a big tent party is a strength, not a weakness."

RELATED: Democratic socialist leader goes on Fox and admits every extreme thing they want to do

History/Universal Images Group/Getty Images (L); Spencer Platt/Getty Images (R)

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) similarly downplayed concerns over the DSA's ascendancy, stating, "Progressives in San Francisco were the early versions of the DSA. I've seen this all my life. I think it's incredibly healthy." Newsom added that he's for "addition ... not for subtraction."

"Not that anyone asked me, but ... wow," Rowe wrote. "The candidates that Newsom is referring to here are not subtle. They have clearly articulated precisely what they want, and exactly what they will try to accomplish if they gain power. No borders. No police. No prisons. No Senate. From each according to his needs, from each according to his abilities, and so forth. They are literally quoting Karl Marx, and they are literally on the record as desiring to completely dismantle our government and replace it with actual communism."

Rather than embracing bona fide communists, Rowe recommended that Democrats make a "reasonable appeal to Independents, and those not on board with this administration" and "affirmatively distance themselves from an ideology that has caused more human suffering than any other scheme dreamt up by man."

"If the DSA continues to grow in popularity, and the Democrats actually campaign on their behalf, I think it'll be the largest political blunder in my lifetime," added Rowe, a self-identified independent.

His post generated a great deal of conversation — and backlash — on social media, especially on Facebook, where the post had over 8,500 comments. Rowe then engaged in the dirty job of reading and responding to some of his critics.

In addition to leaning into his criticism of leftist lunacies, Rowe torpedoed the suggestion that some of the DSA candidates aren't communists simply because they identify as socialists; highlighted instances where prominent Democrats quote directly from "The Communist Manifesto"; refuted false equivalencies and efforts to paint Republicans as Nazis; and underscored that it's foolish to characterize age-old conservative principles as "Trumpian."

At the risk of ruffling even more feathers, Rowe noted that if one of America's two major parties "is affirmatively determined to transform our democratic republic into a communist state, then we're no longer debating the various ways to make our country better; we're debating the merits of destroying it. And really, what's the point of tolerating that?"

DSA national co-chair Megan Romer proudly admitted in a recent interview that her organization seeks, among other things, to eliminate the Senate; replace the presidency and the Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary handpicked and overseen by Congress; abolish U.S. borders and grant amnesty to all illegal aliens presently residing in the country; defund the Pentagon; abolish prisons; and seize public control of most large corporations.

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