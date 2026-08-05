Glenn Beck says Bill Maher may be ‘the most important man on the planet’ after shocking DSA monologue

In his June 2026 interview with Vice President JD Vance, Bill Maher noted that the Democratic Party’s direction — specifically the embracing of democratic socialists — could cost it his support.

“If this is where they’re going, my vote is in play,” he admitted.

Although Maher took a lot of flak for his honesty, he has refused to soften his stance. During a recent episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher,” the longtime Democrat illustrated why his vote was up for grabs by reading aloud statements from the Democratic Socialists of America platform.

His audience audibly gasped.

“This is not a conservative audience. It's not a church crowd in Tulsa. It's Los Angeles, an audience that shows up on a Friday night to laugh at Republicans,” says Glenn Beck, who played the clip of Maher.

“Donald Trump has told one trillion lies, but when he says the Democratic Socialists of America are actually communist, that's not one of them. And it's not hard to prove it just by quoting the DSA and their candidates,” said Maher.

“'You work as much as you are able and no more than needed,'” he read from the DSA platform, then responded, “If that was any closer to Karl Marx's dictum ‘from each according to his abilities, to each according to his needs,’ they'd be sued for plagiarism.”

He then noted that in 2020, New York City’s socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani actually tweeted this exact quote from Marx.

“Their most popular influencer, Hasan Piker, thinks communism is so groovy, he laments the fall of the two of the most murderous regimes in history: the Soviet Union and Chairman Mao’s China,” Maher continued.

He then turned his sights to Mamdani’s radical housing czar Cea Weaver.

“Cea Weaver said, ‘If you don't believe in the government's sacred right to seize property, it's over’ and ‘impoverish the white middle class,’” Maher quoted.

But it was Weaver’s 2017 tweet — “Elect more communists” — that made the audience gasp.

Maher praised their reaction, saying he was “glad” they were shocked.

Glenn is encouraged too — but even more so that it’s Bill Maher who’s sounding the alarm.

“We're in a moment here right now, and Bill Maher may be the most important man on the planet to stop this,” he says.

“Everything he said in that entire monologue , and I urge you to go watch the whole thing and then share it, is published. It's sitting public,” he adds, emphasizing the DSA’s unapologetic communist sentiments.

The country, Glenn says, needs to understand the gravity of the situation we’re in right now right as the DSA grows ever more popular.

On its website , beneath its spiel about creating a communist utopia, is a list of objectives that ought to make our blood run cold. Glenn reads several of them:

“Abolishing the police and prison system”;

“Abolishing the Senate”;

“Abolishing the electoral college”;

“Replacing the president and the Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by Congress, answerable only to Congress”;

“Defunding the Department of War”;

“Closing all of our overseas bases”;

“Abolishing ICE”;

“End to all detention and deportation”;

“Amnesty for everyone regardless of status”; and

“End to sanctions on Cuba, Venezuela, and Iran.”

“And in the preamble, the sentence that ties the whole thing together, they are building a party to draft a new Constitution and to create a new Democratic Socialist republic,” Glenn adds.

Many people, he notes, mistakenly believe that DSA supporters are “fringe,” but they’re wrong.

“This isn't a small organization anymore. On the Fourth of July, they announced they passed 121,000 members, which according to their own numbers, makes them the largest socialist organization in American history, larger than Eugene Debs’ socialist party at its peak in 1912,” says Glenn.

“Also, the Marxist Unity Group Faction, the one that Maher named, holds three of the 25 seats on that national board. Five of their members won congressional primaries this year,” he adds, noting that the “loudest voices” calling out the DSA right now are actually Democrats.

Right now, the most important thing, says Glenn, is not that we “beat” the DSA; it’s that we “provide the introduction” to the DSA, like Maher did for his audience, so that the public can see firsthand the evil agenda it has planned for the country.

To hear more, watch the video above.

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